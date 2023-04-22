Chargers for the Nintendo Switch (OLED)?! What needs to be considered and which chargers are recommended? Update 2023

The Nintendo Switch is a great console, but it causes a lot of confusion with its USB C port and how to charge it.

Let’s try to clear up this confusion a bit. How is the Nintendo Switch charged and what kind of charger do you need for it?

Let’s find out!



The Nintendo Switch and charging

Let’s start with the credit situation. Nintendo has given the switch a USB C port and also includes a USB C power supply, which can deliver 1.5A at 5V or 2.6A at 15V.

However, Nintendo does not rely on its own charging system here, but uses the USB Power Delivery Standard. USB Power Delivery is a charging standard similar to Quick Charge. Not only Nintendo uses this standard, Apple, Dell, Google and many others also support it.

However, the switch can also be charged in the classic way with a normal charger.

USB Power Delivery offers various power and voltage levels. The lowest class would be the 18W models, then 30W, 45W, 60W, 85W etc. Depending on the “level”, the chargers have different voltages. 18W USB Power Delivery chargers mostly have 5V and 9V, 30W+ models 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V and 20V.

Don’t worry here, the voltages are set automatically, nothing can go wrong here. It is only important to know that 18W USB PD power supplies usually do not support the full range of voltages.

Video

As the saying goes, a video says more than 1000 words. Here is the most important information from this article in video form.

How fast does the Nintendo Switch charge?

Let’s take a look at how fast the Switch loads.

If you connect the Nintendo Switch to a normal USB charger or power bank (with a USB C to USB A cable), it reaches a peak of approx. 7.2W (5V / 1.42A) or 9.6W (5V 1.9A) with the screen on. How big the difference is here depends somewhat on the charge level of the battery.

If you connect the switch to a USB Power Delivery charger that has at least 30W, the charging current increases to +-11.2W (15V 0.75A) or +-18.9W (15V / 1.26A). First of all, it doesn’t matter whether we use the original charger or a third-party charger with USB Power Delivery. The Switch does not differentiate here. With less than 30W of power and the lack of a 15V voltage stage (which is common with 18W USB Power Delivery chargers), the switch uses the 9V voltage stage. A higher speed is achieved here than with normal loading, but not the full speed either.

The power consumption does not change much in games. Here the battery is simply charged more slowly in parallel, probably also due to the heat development.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Update)

In the meantime, Nintendo has launched a new version with the Switch OLED. While this is not a direct upgrade, it is a major hardware change.

Has something changed here on the subject of loading? Just like the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED comes with a 5V/1.5A or 15V/2.6A charger.

This listens to the version number HAC-A-ADHDD-EUR-C1, the old version was the C0. So this is not a major change at first. The battery has also remained the same in both consoles.

The Switch OLED generally requires a little less energy. However, the Switch OLED consumes a maximum of approx. 15W (handheld mode).

But as far as other behavior is concerned, the Switch OLED is similar to the normal Switch. However, the new Switch seems to charge a little faster with 18W USB PD chargers.

The right charger for the Switch

Basically, you can charge the Nintendo Switch on any charger/power bank that can deliver 5V/2A or more. More is better here! So it’s not a problem if you use a 3A charger for the Switch, it just shouldn’t be weaker than 2A.

If you want a “quick charger” for the Switch, the selection is a bit smaller. You need a charger/power bank with USB Power Delivery and at least 30W power.

Why 30W minimum power? Most USB Power Delivery chargers with 18W do not have a 15V voltage level. But the switch uses 5V or 15V. The 15V voltage stage must therefore be available in order to charge quickly. This is actually always the case with 30W+ chargers.

Update, the Switch OLED can also charge with 12V!

Important Power Delivery is not the same as Quick Charge. A Quick Charge charger is treated by the Nintendo Switch like a normal 5V charger.

Charger and power bank recommendations for the Switch

Of course, it also depends on the other desired features. Do you only want to charge the Switch, do you want to charge several devices like the Switch and one or more smartphones at the same time, should the charger be particularly compact, etc.

Let’s start with the chargers. Let’s start with the SinglePort models.

Anker 313 Charger, 45W USB C Charger, Ace Detachable PPS… 45W USB C output

Can the Switch fast charge?

Can also fast charge many smartphones

Only one USB C port

Fair price and anchor offers good quality

Basically, I would advise you to go with the Anker 313 Charger. The Anker 313 Charger is more than powerful enough with 45W, Anker is a reliable manufacturer and the price is very fair.

Alternatively, I would recommend the Samsung 45W fast charger. In principle, the switch does not need 45W, but if you have a larger smartphone, tablet or notebook then the additional power can be nice.

In addition to these models with only one USB C port, I would recommend the following multiport models.

On the multiport charger side, I would recommend the Anker 735 or Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim, depending on which form factor suits you.

But the UGREEN Nexode 65W USB C charger is also a top choice!

Power banks

USB PD chargers are now very readily available and there are some exciting models.

The INIU BI-B5 is currently my price/performance recommendation for the Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED.

With up to real 18248 mAh, the power bank offers a very good capacity and the 20W USB C port is sufficiently fast for the switch and also many smartphones. This is certainly not a “luxury” power bank, but it does a good job!

The VEGER Power Bank 20000mAh offers even better value for money. This also offers 20000mAh or 18179 mAh real capacity and a 20W USB C port.

The power bank is super compact for the high capacity!

You really want to load the switch at the absolute maximum speed? Then take a look at the INIU BI-B63.

This has a 65W USB C output and 25000 mAh or real 23700 mAh. This means that this power bank is of course a bit larger and you have to weigh up whether the plus in size, weight and price is worth the higher charging speed.

You will only be able to feel the latter when loading and playing at the same time.

The Amazon Basics Powerbank is currently something of a price/performance hit. The power bank has a huge capacity, which I could measure with a real 23781 mAh, and also a 45W output. This can charge your switch at full speed and also allows fast charging of the power bank itself.

However, the Amazon Basics power bank is also quite large and chunky, so keep that in mind.

What cable to use?

It depends on the charger used. If you have a USB C output on this, a USB C to USB C cable is recommended, if you have a normal charger then a USB A to USB C cable.

The Ninten Switch has no special requirements for the charging cable!

In the meantime, the USB C cables that you can find in stores are quite good. Here you can simply buy one that suits you, which ideally is not “suspiciously cheap”. Also be careful with lengths over 3 meters, these usually cost loading speed.

If you want a recommendation, then take a look at the Anker PowerLine cables. Not cheap, but high quality and durable. Alternatively, if you can wait a bit for the delivery, then take a look at the Baseus charging cables. Super cheap but very good!

The Switch Dock and 3rd party power adapters

The dock of the Switch is very picky when it comes to 3rd party chargers/power banks. You absolutely need the 15V/3A voltage level, i.e. 45W on the USB C port.

Maybe 15V/2.6A is enough as with the original charger, but 15V/2A are definitely not enough and the 15V/2.6A are very “exotic”. Most 3rd party chargers will either have no 15V voltage rating at all (bad for the Switch), 15V/2A (good for handheld use) or 15V/3A, which is also good for the dock.

The Switch Dock doesn’t use that much power at all.

Amazingly, in my test, the power consumption in the dock was lower than in handheld mode! How can that be?! The Switch’s display will probably eat up a large part of the energy. I also believe that the battery in the dock is charged more slowly when used at the same time. Presumably, Nintendo throttles the loading speed in the dock due to the higher temperature.

Conclusion, alternative chargers for the Nintendo Switch

Basically, the Nintendo Switch charges on all chargers / power banks that have a USB port with at least 5V 2A. Here, however, comparatively slowly or not at all while playing.

As a rule, any X charger or power bank is sufficient. But if you want to charge the switch really fast or even operate the dock, then you need a charger that supports the USB Power Delivery standard and has a 15V voltage level. 15V/2A (30W) are sufficient for the switch in handheld mode, 15/3A (45W) are required for using the dock. Simple 18W or 20W USB Power Delivery chargers can also charge the Switch quickly, but not at full speed. At least if you use the Switch in parallel, charging with an 18/20W charger is a bit slower.

USB Power Delivery is the charging standard, which is also used by Apple, Samsung and Google in their smartphones.

Summarized:

The switch can be charged on any USB charger with at least 5V/1.5A! (but only slowly)

In the best case you want a USB PD charger with 30W+ for the full charging speed.

20W USB C ports are usually completely sufficient.

The Switch takes handheld max 18.9W (old version) or 16.3W (OLED).

Normally I would recommend an 18W charger/power bank. For mobile use, one of these is sufficient to constantly supply the switch with energy. If you’re not playing, the Switch will load at a reasonable rate.

In addition, there are now some 18W chargers and power banks.

If you want to use the dock, I would rather recommend the original power supply. In case of doubt, this can be obtained for €27 and is therefore cheaper than most third-party models that would also work with the dock.

If you are looking for a third-party charger for your switch and maybe a smartphone, then I would primarily recommend the following models.

And I would recommend the following models when it comes to a power bank:

As I said, there are still dozens of chargers/power banks that work great with the Switch, I can only recommend the following with a clear conscience.

In principle, however, the Switch does not need any special chargers! Anything that supports USB Power Delivery will work well with the switch.