Charles Martinet Discusses Transition to Ambassador Mario After Retirement as Super Mario Voice Actor

Charles Martinet, the beloved voice actor who brought characters like Super Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Varuigi to life, is embarking on a new adventure as Mario’s ambassador. After three decades of lending his iconic voice to the beloved plumber, Martinet recently revealed that he will no longer be voicing the character.

During a panel at GalaxyCon in Austin, Martinet expressed his uncertainty about his new role, stating, “I’m now, you’ve probably seen the news, I’m Ambassador Mario, I don’t know what that is yet, I haven’t retired, but I’m an ambassador.” While he may be unsure of what exactly this role entails, Martinet’s passion for the character and the Nintendo franchise is undoubted. He expressed gratitude for every moment he spent as Mario and his hope that fans’ love for the game will continue to grow.

However, it’s worth noting that Martinet will not be involved in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, marking the end of an era for this iconic voice in gaming. Fans worldwide have grown attached to Martinet’s unique portrayal of Mario, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt in future Mario games.

Despite this new chapter in his career, Martinet made it clear that he cherishes every moment he spent as the voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Varuigi. His dedication to the characters and his love for the franchise have made him an ambassador in his own right.

As the gaming industry evolves and continues to captivate audiences, it remains to be seen what Martinet’s role as Ambassador Mario will entail. Fans eagerly await more information on this exciting new chapter in Charles Martinet’s career and its implications for the future of the Super Mario universe.