Before we start talking about Charles Martinette’s secret role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, note that this news has a lot to say about who has a role in the movievery mild spoiler. Having said that…

In the movie, we actually meet Mario and Luigi’s parents. Fittingly, their father is played by Martinette, which is of course very fitting since he’s been Mario’s original voice since the character started speaking in Super Mario 64.

Martinette also has another minor role that is closely related to Mario himself. It’s a new character named Giuseppe, whom we meet early in the adventure when he’s standing in a Punch-Out Pizzeria playing Jumpman (Jumpman is the character that eventually morphs into Mario).

How do you feel about Chris Pratt’s effort as Mario, and do you appreciate the decision to have Martinette go along — albeit in other roles?

