“Daredevil” played by Charlie Cox officially returned to the MCU last year and will star in the new Marvel series “Daredevil: Rebirth Daredevil: Born Again”.

“Daredevil: Rebirth” starring Charlie Cox was filmed in New York. On the set, the main characters were shown as children, with multiple young actors starring. The timeline of the scene is expected to be set in the late 1970s or early 1980s; also see Charlie and Nikki M. James on set.

At the end of last year, Charlie Cox personally revealed the basic tone of the show: “On Disney+, it will be dark, but it may not be so bloody.” At the beginning of the month, it was confirmed that the anti-hero role “Punisher” starring Jon Bernthal also Will return to the MCU to join the show, and is expected to land on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

More photos of today’s shoot: https://t.co/jffb3JmrQO pic.twitter.com/mJZpuYl1sn — Daredevil: Born Again Updates (@DDBAupdates) March 20, 2023

EVEN MORE photos of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock for “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN”! pic.twitter.com/tAVXPLn7dj — Daredevil: Born Again Updates (@DDBAupdates) March 21, 2023

More photos of Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James on the set of “DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN”. pic.twitter.com/hB9xMPmyDZ — Daredevil: Born Again Updates (@DDBAupdates) March 21, 2023

