Chat｜After a month of replacing the iPhone 12 Pro with the iPhone 15 Plus, the most impressive thing is the frame, battery life and… dynamic island? | Electric Otter Girl

iPhone 15 Plus: A Month Long User’s Experience

It has been almost two months since Apple launched the iPhone 15 series, and the wave of titanium metal has not receded. At least now, you can still see advertisements for the iPhone 15 series when you go to the East District or open YouTube. But today we’re not going to talk about the iPhone 15 Pro, hahaha, but we’re going to share some of our experiences using the iPhone 15 Plus over the past month.

After actually using the iPhone 15 Plus, I was most impressed by the unexpected “narrow bezels”. After a whole day, I spent too much time staring at the phone screen. I have been using the iPhone almost all the time this month. 15 Plus, after switching back to iPhone 12 Pro, the difference between the two is clearly felt. Although this is not an upgrade that will help a lot in life, it does make the overall visual experience more comfortable when scrolling through social groups, watching TV shows, browsing articles, and replying to emails on a mobile phone.

The second point is definitely battery life. The battery life of the iPhone 15 Plus is really impressive. I take the phone out and start using it from about 8 a.m., connecting to the mobile network to listen to music, take photos, open map navigation, and use social media. When I got home at 11:30 pm, the iPhone 15 Plus still had 18% of the battery left. With the same usage habits, if I switch to the 12 Pro, the battery of the phone might be It will run out around 4 p.m.

The last point, dynamic island, made a significant impact on the user’s experience. When various apps are opened and zoomed out, switching between dynamic islands is smooth and the speed is also very low.

Of course, the highlights of the iPhone 15 Plus are not limited to these. It did not mention the powerful performance of the A16 Bionic chip, the upgraded camera system, the brighter screen, etc. However, after using it for a while, these three points still made me happy. The most impressive experience is the replacement experience. Finally, if there is anything that bothers me about the iPhone 15 Plus, it should be the 6.7-inch size, which is too big for me.

