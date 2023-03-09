Defense of the good old search engine.

A search engine arouses curiosity, the chatbot incapacitates. Bloomberg

It was a moment like in the fairy tale of the emperor’s new clothes. Google’s answer to Chat-GPT had been awaited with curiosity. A video published on Monday should show what the new chatbot Bard can do. In it, the user asks: “What new discoveries from the James Webb telescope can I tell my nine-year-old child about?” The chatbot lists three points. The third is wrong.