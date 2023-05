Chat-GPT speaks dozens of languages ​​and can impersonate any personality – ideal conditions to make the work of cybercriminals easier. But there is also hope.

Chat GPT also makes life easier for hackers. They also integrate the new voice AI into their phishing attacks, for example, making it even more difficult for their victims to identify them as fraudsters. Silas Stein/DPA

Attacks come via text message, email, or phone call. Someone poses as a distant relative, sometimes as an employee of a bank or an IT security company. In each case, attempts are made to persuade the victim to transfer money or reveal confidential information such as login data.