Chat GPT delays regulation of AI in EU

14
Computers can now write songs, generate photos and imitate voices. These applications seem like gimmicks. But the MEPs now want to take a closer look at chat GPT and Co. and regulate them.
In the 2000 horror film Scream 3, the white-mask killer fools his victims with a device that lets him speak in any voice he chooses. This was long nothing more than a creepy idea from a screenwriter. But 23 years later, the US technology group Microsoft has now announced Vall-E.
See also Scientists discover for the first time that black holes run wildly in space and create new stars｜The Epoch Times Hong Kong｜Independent media with conscience