Chat GPT delays regulation of AI in EU

Computers can now write songs, generate photos and imitate voices. These applications seem like gimmicks. But the MEPs now want to take a closer look at chat GPT and Co. and regulate them.

Is that a risk? Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel as clay figures together on a small bench, created by artificial intelligence. Stability AI / Stable Diffusion / Dreamstudio.ai

In the 2000 horror film Scream 3, the white-mask killer fools his victims with a device that lets him speak in any voice he chooses. This was long nothing more than a creepy idea from a screenwriter. But 23 years later, the US technology group Microsoft has now announced Vall-E.