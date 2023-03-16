Now with “Human-level performance on various benchmarks”

Bild: Pexels/ThisIsEngineering

The much-anticipated update to Chat GPT, the AI ​​bot chat everyone is talking about, has finally been released. The performance limit was corrected significantly upwards. According to the developer OpenAI, the AI ​​is now even able to pass a simulated bar exam and achieve a score that corresponds to the top 10% of the examinees.

But that’s not all – GPT-4 can now also handle images. The AI ​​has been trained with several types of data and is therefore able to deliver results similar to pure text input based on documents with photos or diagrams.

But not everyone can try out the new version. GPT-4 is initially reserved for paying customers only. These include Microsoft, among others. The Redmond-based company announced just this week that its in-house search engine Bing now runs with GPT-4.

In order to minimize security risks, the model was checked by over 50 experts from areas such as cyber security, AI adaptation risks or biorisk. The knowledge gained from this test flowed directly into the improvement of the model.

How will AI continue in the future? OpenAI is still motivated to improve its product. Progress has been made, but we continue to strive to continuously improve the results. The goal is to achieve behavior that reflects the values ​​of a broad mass of users. So it will be interesting to see what awaits us in the future.

Those: openai.com