Chat GPT is woke and racist at the same time: how does this happen?

“Artificially intelligent” language programs could soon play a central role in the use of the Internet. In doing so, the implicit value judgments of the programs come into focus. But how much neutrality can actually be achieved?

Who determines the opinions that are in our future writing assistants? Kim Kyung-hoon / Reuters

Doing homework, writing e-mails, researching: Text generators such as Chat-GPT can help us formulate in everyday life. If more and more texts come from machines, this shapes social processes – and gives the statements of the chatbots political relevance: What degree of neutrality can one expect from a computer program? And who defines what is neutral anyway?