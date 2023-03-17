The new version of Chat GPT is here. SOPA Images via Getty Images

With GPT-4, OpenAI presents the new version of its AI bot Chat GPT. According to CEO Sam Altman, the version is an improved model that is “more creative” and “less biased” than previous versions. The probability of factual answers is therefore 40 percent higher than with the previous model. In addition, the AI ​​can now describe images and generate eight times more text.

The long-awaited update for Chat GPT is here. OpenAI chief Sam Altman on Tuesday described GPT-4 as an improved model that is “more creative” and “less biased” than previous versions. The update enables artificial intelligence (AI) to pass the bar exam with top marks. According to the company’s website, the AI ​​should provide “human-level performance in various professional and academic challenges”.

ChatGPT was previously supported by GPT-3.5. The new version should be available to Chat GPT Plus subscribers. Customers like Microsoft who use the chat bot for new projects can also access the new version.

OpenAI called GPT-4 its “most advanced” AI technology. It is a deep learning model that has been “trained with human feedback” and is improved over previous versions. The probability of factual answers is therefore 40 percent higher than with the previous model.

According to a video posted on OpenAI’s website, the AI ​​can understand and write about images. In addition, Chat GPT is now able to create eight times more text than its popular predecessor. In the simulated bar exam, the AI ​​was among the top ten percent of all participants.

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati meanwhile said that a little less attention to the AI ​​would be good. At the same time, in a conversation with “Fast Company”, she addressed skeptical teachers who criticize their AI. According to her, Chat GPT is an opportunity for teachers and another tool they can use to facilitate their lessons.

