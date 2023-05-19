Chat lock allows conversations to be locked

After updates on the interplay between multiple devices, WhatsApp improved the integrity of your chats with the latest update. All details.

Especially if you frequently share your smartphone with other people, you might not want them to have access to certain conversations on WhatsApp. The latest update for the app provides a remedy for precisely these situations.

This allows you to block chats with a few simple steps. All you have to do is go to the options for an individual conversation or a group and select the block item. Now these chats appear when you swipe down with your finger on the start page.

However, before locked conversations can be viewed, the owner of the device must authenticate themselves with their unlock code, a face scan à la Face ID, or a fingerprint. It is also well thought out that details of encrypted chats do not appear in notifications either.

The innovation has been distributed to the users of the chat app for a few days and should have reached everyone in a week or two at the latest.

Meta Newsroom

