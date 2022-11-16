Data, information, notes. Also ready, if you want, from forward to other contacts on WhatsApp: a sort of archive that people already built on their own (by opening a group with only two members, themselves and another, and then excluding the other) and which is now easier to create. Because now on WhatsApp you can also write yourself.

This possibility was already identified in a beta version of the Android app about ten days ago and is now present in an official release, the 22.23.74 for iOS, therefore for iPhone.

How does Write to yourself work?

Once the app has been updated, it will simply be possible to select our telephone number among the possible interlocutors, which we will find in the heading followed by Tu, so as not to create misunderstandings. It will be enough to start a conversation with ourselves and, in fact, save in a pseudo-conversation the contents that we are interested in securing or having quickly available. Also in a second device which, apparently, you will soon be able to connect to your WhatsApp account (as you have been imagining for some time). A bit like those who send them by mail, despite all the other archiving solutions available.

The least known features of WhatsApp

Favorite users

However, there are many features already available for WhatsApp (apart from the recent debut of Community) that can make the user experience lighter or faster. For example, you may be curious to know who your favorite contacts are, the ones you chat with the most and exchange the most content with? To understand this, and also view the amount of space occupied by the content sent by each interlocutor, just log in Settingsthen click on Storage and data, Manage storage and access your contact list in order of use and frequency. Maybe they aren’t quite who they were thought to be.

Lock the app with Face ID or Touch ID

In terms of confidentiality, however, it is possible to request the use of FaceID or Touch ID on iOS to unlock the application. Obviously even if iPhone is already unlocked. Just follow the path Settings, Account, Privacy and finally Screen lock. At that point, you will need to select Activate Require Face ID / Require Touch ID and set the frequency in which the double check will be requested (immediately, after one minute, after 15 minutes or after one hour).

Pin Unread chats

Another opportunity that we literally have under our noses but which we often forget about is marking chats as Unread: it can be useful for not giving the impression that you have read an exchange and have forgotten to reply. On iOS, just swipe from left to right to make a blue dot appear (Mark as unread, just like an unopened email) that signals to come back to it, sooner or later; on Android you need to long press on the chat to open the menu, and precisely mark it as Unread.

Export chats in ZIP

Finally, you can export a conversation as a ZIP file, creating an exact replica on Telegram. The Export chat option is present in every conversation: when you click on it, the app will ask if it should also include attachments or just text messages. Either way, one will come out compressed folder ZIP: by sending it to Telegram, we will duplicate the conversation sull’app inventata da Pavel Durov.