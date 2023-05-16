Chatbot, cloud, logistics the news from the experts

There were more than 350 speakers at the last edition of Netcomm, and also this year the two-day event promises an important number of experts at the tables. After the presentation of the data on the panorama of the digital retail in Italia of the president of Netcomm, Robert Smooththe opening plenary of the event will be dedicated toExtended Retail and will host several interventions, including those of Valentina Pontiggiadirector of the B2c eCommerce and Digital Innovation in Retail Observatories of the Milan Polytechnic, Jacques Antoine Granjonpresident and founder of Veepee e Maurice Capobianco; Salesforce vice president.

Speaking of Italian and international consumers at the center of e-commerce and new retail with interventions will be among others Alessandra RossiChief Executive Officer di Luisaviaroma; Ferdinand NaplesCEO and co-founder of Edilportale and Archiproducts; Alexa Von Bismarckpresident Emea of ​​Adyen e Stefano De Lollisonline business development director di Satispay.

The second day will open with the third and final plenary entitled “Technologies, organization and skills for the governance of complexity”with guests like Gianmario Veronapresident of the Human Technopole Foundation; Valentina Visconti Prascamanaging director di Yoox; Silvano TaianiCEO of Vivaticket; Dirk Pinamonti, Head of eCommerce at Nexi. The session will end with a round table in which they will intervene Simone ManciniCEO of Scalapay; Alessandra GrendeleCdo of Carrefour Italia e Peter Cesati, PagoLight Buy Now Pay Later Manager. In the parallel sessions, a variety of topics will be touched upon, including logistics, artificial intelligence and chatbots, the cloud, customer engagement, marketing and social marketing, sustainability.