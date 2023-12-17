ChatGPT, AI and autonomous driving [Teil 1]

The year 2023 was full of highlights – and the Techtag editorial team looks back with you on twelve exciting months in which a lot has happened in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence and startups. It starts with the months of January, February and March.

January: ChatGPT, plastic sourcing and autonomous driving

At the beginning of the year, within just a few weeks, there was a real hype around the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT. Students used ChatGPT to write presentations, publishing houses experimented with news articles written by AI – and numerous other industries also tried to find out to what extent ChatGPT could make their work easier in the future. We took a closer look at the topic.

Have you ever heard of plastic sourcing? In order to find plastic granules, buyers have to scour portals every day. Quite stressful and time-consuming, especially if the regular suppliers cannot deliver in the right quantity or on time. This is where Checkplast Buddy, a digital colleague, comes into play. He takes over the search and within a few minutes sends a list of dealers who can supply the right granulate. A real game changer.

Speaking of game changers: Autonomous driving has been on everyone’s lips for years – and the marketing departments of car manufacturers like to suggest that we will soon be able to sit back in the driver’s seat and let the vehicle take the wheel. In fact, self-driving cars will remain a vision for quite some time.

February: Digital Skills Gap, digital health and modern work cultures

We are starting February with a problem that we all know: “technical” support is often required in private and family environments. New smartphones need to be set up or sending emails from the tablet won’t work. Digital progress is rapid and for many people it is not possible to follow it seamlessly. The CyberLab student computer assistance team wants to reduce the “digital skills gap”. Here you can find out how.

Doctors, prescriptions, medication, medication schedule, preparing medication, taking medication – and then often undesirable, sometimes dramatic interactions between individual preparations. As a patient you can quickly get confused. But how can you solve the problem? A digital medication management system promises to help. We presented it.

No matter what industry you work in, technology is finding its way everywhere. While technology advances and user interfaces (in many cases) become better and more intuitive, one interface still remains difficult to use: the human-to-human interface. Sounds paradoxical, but it is true. We explain why.

March: AI, chatbots and the dark web

Even in March the chatbots won’t let us go. By now, all of the major companies in the tech industry had recognized how much potential there was in the topic – and were getting involved. Of course, Microsoft was at the forefront, investing several billion in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. The company uses the AI ​​chatbot in its search engine Bing, among other things, and recently introduced the Microsoft 365 Copilot, which is even capable of automatically creating Power Point presentations. And Google and Meta also had corresponding solutions ready. We took a closer look.

The AI ​​actually accompanied us to the Maldives: When coral reefs die, it is largely due to the decline in the fish population. Because some fish species are vital for maintaining the processes in a coral reef ecosystem. To check what condition a coral reef is in, underwater cameras evaluate data about fish populations. How good the data is depends crucially on the interface. With hardware and the associated management cloud, the PCB Arts team from the CyberLab Accelerator supports, among other things, the reforestation of coral reefs in the Maldives.

Back to Germany, where data from every second company can already be found on the Darknet. What does this mean for companies? Data leaks are one of the top reasons for successful cyberattacks and ransomware attacks. Affected companies are 7 times more likely to be attacked by extortion Trojans and hackers. As hacker attacks are increasing, a further increase is expected in the future. But how can you protect yourself? We spoke to CyberLab alumni Salko Korac from Botiguard about it.

Share this: Facebook

X

