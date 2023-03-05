What are the benefits?

It must be said that tools have been put in place for some time to make programming easier. For example, low-code and no-code platforms can help businesses build and modernize more applications, but we’re still coding microservices, developing customer-facing applications, and building machine learning capabilities. The advantage of tools like Codex is that they can replace the manual search that developers usually have to do on the Internet to figure out how to debug their code and find software packages that support the code they are writing

What are the risks?

That the code is not secure. According to a study by Stanford University, programmers who use the help of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) to get help in the coding activity write less secure code than those who work “alone”. Stack Overflow: A popular IT solution sharing site, had to block users from posting answers generated by ChatGPT because they were often inaccurate or incorrect. While it is true that many developers have stated that the OpenAi tool has proved useful as a debugging and error-correcting tool, the same cannot always be said when asked to write code. We need a check, as it is normal for it to be. While the real danger is the generation of malicious software. Sergey Shykevich, Threat Intelligence Group Manager at Check Point said that in recent weeks, criminals have started using ChatGpt to write malicious code, giving them the potential to speed up the attack process and a good starting point. “Although the tools analyzed are quite basic, it is only a matter of time before more technical criminals improve the way they use AI-based tools. CPR will continue to investigate the cybercrime related to ChatGPt in the coming weeks.

So is it useful for programmers?

It can speed up programming work, but mostly returns code that people have already written by harvesting data from existing software packages. This artificial intelligence is not capable of designing software from an engineering point of view, i.e. from scratch. If you haven’t studied programming you’ll have a hard time handling a tool like this. Just like the generative intelligence used to generate artistic illustrations, if you don’t have talent or don’t know anything about art, it’s difficult for you to improvise yourself as an artist. That said novice developers will gain a lot of time with ChatGpt, that’s for sure.

ChatGpt copia Github?

There is an issue here that needs to be explained and that is being debated in court. GitHub, the site for sharing code, is from Microsoft. Let’s say OpenAi after the 10 billion dollar investment. In theory, Copilot should only use “free” code on GitHub to create lines of code or to suggest them to programmers using the tool. Some programmer raised this issue. Microsoft responded that Copilot does not copy anything from the code available on the platform. Rather, it “helps developers write code by generating suggestions from what it has learned from the entire body of knowledge gleaned from public code.” Let’s see how it will end.