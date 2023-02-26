Alessandro Vercellotti and Brunella Martino of Legal for Digital offer a critical interpretation of ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence, underlining its lights and shadows. To date, AI appears to be a technology that can be adopted in many areas. A study of the Parliament Europeanin fact, he estimated an 11%-37% increase in labor productivity achievable by 2035 thanks to AI. Furthermore, exploiting this technology in public services could lead, by 2030, to a reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions equal to 1.5%-4%.

ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence

Therefore, Artificial Intelligence is destined to have a significant political and socio-economic impact. However, if it is true that it can represent an opportunity, it is equally true that it is increasingly sophisticated and pervasive. Sometimes not transparent, to represent a risk for man also in terms of protection of fundamental rights.

Pros and cons of usage and legal implications

In recent months there has been a lot of talk about ChatGPT, a tool of Conversational Artificial Intelligencewhich has aroused some interest. However, it also raises some questions. It is a chat that allows you to reproduce natural language. When a user composes a message, ChatGPT processes an input that allows to generate a response consistent with the content of the conversation.

Machine learning e deep learning

This is possible thanks to two aspects of the AI ​​on which ChatGPT is based. First: machine learning, the so-called automatic learning according to which systems are able to learn from the data they detect, autonomously identify recurring patterns and make decisions by minimizing human intervention. Then deep learning, based on algorithms that simulate the neural networks of the human brain and which allow for deep or hierarchical learning.

Being so characterized, ChatGPT brings with it possible problematic implications. Like the generation of fake news, understood as the dissemination of false information, and also the misclassification of some content deemed misleading, even though it is not such. Or the violation of the privacy of any subjects involved. Or the configuration of crimes such as defamation, slander, dissemination of discriminating information, violation of copyright.

ChatGPT and copyright infringement

Artificial Intelligence can facilitate the creation of intellectual works, but it opens up some debates. Specifically, ChatGPT has an international reach, which makes it difficult to regulate its use in a way universally shared. Each state has its own legal system.

Many questions are still unresolved

Alessandro Vercellotti of Legal for Digital

To clarify this aspect we must make a premise. According to Italian regulations, software and Artificial Intelligence are without legal personality. Therefore as such they cannot be recognized as inventors. Again according to these regulations, in order for patentability or registrability to be established, it is necessary to identify theinventor. So, to whom should the originality of the work produced be attributed? And, consequently, to whom can moral rights be attributed – that is, paternity which is inalienable. In addition to the patrimonial rights of economic exploitation of the work itself? These are questions that – in my opinion – must necessarily be explored. So as to arrive at legislation whose primary objective is the protection of man, especially in terms of fundamental rights.

Legal aspects of ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence, lights and shadows

It has been introduced since February ChatGPTPlus a paid version of GPT Chat that offers a number of benefits.

Alessandro Vercellotti of Legal for Digital

To date, not much is known, except that the use of the chatbot will be guaranteed even during peak hours. Faster response times will be ensured, priority access to new features and improvements that have not yet been specified by the company. From a legal point of view, therefore, we are waiting to see the real differences and their extent.

The danger of replacing man

Finally, a further debate remains open: it is clear how Artificial Intelligence manages to be a support for man. But is the fear that it could even replace him well founded?