1 million users, to the future that awaits us: the relationship of Italians with the technological phenomenon of the moment In some time we will look back and in all likelihood we will identify November 2022 as one of those watershed moments in the history of technological innovation and humanity. A swerve, one of those that promise radical changes. Four months ago OpenAI – an artificial intelligence research non-profit organization founded, among others, by Elon Musk – released the first public and free version of ChatGPT, reaching 1 million users in 5 days. A sensational boom, a record debut that brought a new generation of algorithms to the fore, making them pop. Since then our relationship with artificial intelligence has changed profoundly, and with it the way we begin to question ourselves about the society we are building. But let's take a step back. ChatGPT is a conversational 'generative' artificial intelligence system. An evolved chatbot. To the question 'who are you?' he could answer you like this: "I am a large artificial intelligence model designed to process natural language and answer various questions or provide information on various topics". Nothing shocking so far, and in fact it is certainly not the first AI of its kind. But the level of reliability and accuracy of responses has gone up significantly and will certainly continue to improve. What matters most is that today ChatGPT has become the symbol of a new wave of models capable of generating content of all kinds: texts, images, videos, songs, speeches, mathematical formulas, programming codes, video game backgrounds. A new generation of AI that promises to assist us (or replace us) in creativity and no longer just in the automation of repetitive processes, as we used to think. Sure, just use them to immediately notice all the imperfections and some even grotesque errors. But we cannot deny that we are affected by it. In these last few months of AI it is a bit as if we had peeked from behind the curtain at the future that is preparing, with all its opportunities and implications. We wanted to take a better look and try to understand more: what do we think of advancing AI? Do we have any idea what it is? How are we reacting? What future do we imagine? We asked a representative sample of the Italian population aged 18-75. These are the results of the SWG survey for Italian Tech, which paint a chiaroscuro scenario, between hopes and fears, with the challenges for work at the centre.

AI is trendy today: almost everyone, more or less casually, has at least heard of it (96%, a strong growth compared to 2019). Among young people the news chases each other, but the theme has also managed to capture the attention of 8 out of 10 Boomers. Yet compared to before we show that we have more confused ideas about what AI really is. The noise of so much news. A “machine” with the “capacity” of a “human”: these are the three words we use most often to describe it. The new wave of generative AI shakes us up and generates mixed reactions. Today, faced with the idea of ​​AI, concerns prevail, especially among adults, linked primarily to the implications for the labor market (37%) and to the reconfiguration of the man-algorithm balance of power (35%). But optimism is not lacking, especially among young people: 42% of Gen Z see it as an opportunity to improve the quality of products and services while 1 in 2 welcomes artificial intelligence in the hope that it will free us from the most tiring tasks boring and unnecessarily repetitive.

Yet generative AIs bring about a paradigm shift with respect to the past, aiming straight at a sphere that until recently seemed untouchable and unattainable by machines: that of creativity, the arts and typically human inspiration. This is the great point of discontinuity, because it widens the areas of application without obvious limits. A new scenario, in front of which public opinion is divided: 51% continue to consider creativity a prerogative of Man, the other half does not exclude however that the generative AI can come to compete with our inventiveness. And among those who have tried ChatGPT, 1 out of 3 believes that already today the sphere of creativity should already be considered contested.

In practice, among those who have already tested the capabilities of the AI ​​of the moment, sensations of curiosity (36%) and interest (30%) prevail, in half of the cases accompanied however by a background of negative emotions. We’re a bit confused, on the other hand we’d probably be even more confused if we were told that the article we’re reading right now was written by an artificial intelligence.

In general, what repercussions do we expect for work? How is this new wave of algorithms changing us? Again, we tend to split into two factions. According to 1 out of 2 Italians, with the advance of AI we will end up losing jobs and protection, with greater pessimism among the most vulnerable social classes. A growing figure compared to two years ago (+6), in spite of the other half of us (49%) who instead continue to believe in the hypothesis of a functional Man-Machine specialization (primarily individuals with a humanistic background) which leads us to give up old jobs to algorithms to take care of new professions. The Prompt Designer is one of the newest and most promising examples, i.e. those who in the future will know the best ways to interact with the various generative AIs by fully exploiting their capabilities. But will we be able to create enough new jobs to compensate for the ones we are doomed to lose? For Italians, the answer is negative: the overall balance will still be in the red, there will be more places that we will leave on the street than those that we will be able to invent. With greater pessimism among employees.

So who is most at risk? Programmers, accountants, drivers and marketers: to date, a share of public opinion that oscillates between 40 and 50% sees these professions concretely threatened by AI, each in its own way. It is much better for artisans, cooks, psychologists and social workers, according to the Italians exposed to a minimal risk of replacement: in short, we believe that in creative manual skills and in personal care, algorithms will hardly be able to undermine us. Doctors (63%) and law enforcement agencies (60%) could benefit more than others from artificial intelligence: 2 out of 3 Italians expect artificial intelligence applications to enhance their skills and increase demand of these figures. Time will tell the truth, but that’s how we see it today.

Concerns about work prompt us to reflect more generally on the opportunity cost of developing artificial intelligence and on the future human-algorithm balance of power. Overall, we are more cautious and alert in welcoming AI development than pre-ChatGPT. 29% of Italians (a minority that has grown by 6 points since 2020) see more risks than opportunities and among the most skeptical we find the users of the OpenAI chatbot (36%). Among those who instead see the glass as half full, the share of those who underline the importance of a development to be controlled (today at 55%) rather than to be encouraged without hesitation (12%) grows by 5 points. Dystopia or not, today a third of public opinion does not feel like excluding the risk of an authoritarian drift of the machines if their march should lead them to surpass us in ability, and the percentage jumps to 52% among those who have already seen ChatGPT at Opera. In short, it is time to ask ourselves how far we want to go and what kind of society we want to build.

For 3 out of 4 Italians (and even more among young people) the continuous development of artificial intelligence would help us, for example, to address the major issues related to climate change and energy security, which have never been so topical and urgent. A clear majority also believe that AI could help assist people with physical disabilities and ensure greater access to care. We are colder about the usefulness of algorithms in the fight against racism, for gender equality and the rights of LGBT people: the debate on the discriminatory side of algorithms has heated up, because we must remember that models are trained to learn from our digital traces accumulated over time, in short, from our past behaviors.

In which areas of ‘public affairs’ are we willing to accept AI? And in which others do we want it out instead? Among Italians there is a great openness to AI for important choices in the economic (77%) and health/therapeutic (81%) fields. On the other hand, the clear majority closes the door to algorithms on big decisions in the emotional (76%) and ethical (64%) fields, experienced as exclusively human pertinence. More indecision on an educational, political and regulatory level: here public opinion is divided. But beyond what we would like, what idea do we have of the society that is getting ready? Where are we headed with the development of AI? The data suggests a rather clear picture. Public opinion believes that overly assisted individuals will end up losing their critical spirit and becoming more and more superficial. Let’s imagine that we are moving towards a model of a less free surveillance society, where wealth tends even more to concentrate in the hands of a few. At some point we should ask ourselves whether the greatest risks lie in the AI ​​itself or in the power of who will control it, a bit like what happened with social networks. On the other hand, however, thanks to artificial intelligence applications, we believe we are preparing for a better future in terms of the average quality of life and work (for those who have it).

by Riccardo Luna, Annalisa D’Aprile, Claudio Campanella (Accenture MediaTech), Eva Csuthi (Accenture MediaTech) and Daniele Testa (Accenture MediaTech)