ChatGPT and information, the decalogue of the Associated Press: “Never for the news”

Come use generative artificial intelligence in journalism? Associated Press, the historic US news agency founded in the mid-nineteenth century, will take care of setting some limits.

He obviously talks to his employees, but these are useful signals to understand how to orient himself in a phase of nothing short of cataclysmic changes on the world of work (and certain jobs, specifically). On the other hand, many large newsrooms have recently taken steps to protect the integrity of journalistic work and understand whether and to what extent to use tools such as ChatGPT.

The agency, led today by the CEO and president Daisy Veerasinghamhas released a set of guidelines: lee signs Amanda Barrett, vice president for standards and inclusion, in an official blog post in which he also explains that “the central role of the AP journalist, gathering, evaluating and sorting the facts in news, video, photography and audio for our members and customers, will not change” and that “we in no way see AI as a substitute for journalists”.

Well, but what are these principles? The decalogue opens by actually recalling that AP has an agreement with OpenAI but that only serves to “experiment” and that the contents delivered through ChatGPT are not published in any way. In fact, any content created by generative AI tools should be treated as material to be verified. And therefore “the AP staff must apply their editorial judgment and the source standards of AP when considering any information for publication”.

Not only that: photos, videos or audio must not be altered or modified in any way. So not even using tools of artificial intelligence to add or subtract items from shots, clips or sound tracks: “We will refrain from transmitting any image generated by AI that is suspected or shown to bring false representations of reality – wrote Barrett again, referring to the famous shot of Pope Francis with the duvet – However, if a AI-generated illustration or artwork is the subject of a news story, it can be used provided it is clearly labelled as such in the caption”.

Privacy chapter: the notice to journalists and editors, and in general to all employees, is of avoid using confidential or sensitive information as input to AI tools. Returning instead to the discussion on sources, the vice president recalled that the right caution should be applied to ensure that the material that arrives from other channels is in fact free from parts created with AI (and for this purpose, there are some tools that allow at least one ‘idea, albeit with many limitations).

“Generative AI makes it even easier for people to intentionally spread disinformation through altered text, photo, video or audioincluding content that may not show signs of alteration, appearing realistic and authentic – is the conclusion of the manager of the agency – To avoid using this content inadvertently, journalists should exercise the same caution and the same skepticism they normally would, including the attempt to identify the source of the original content, run a reverse image search to verify the origin of an image and check for reports of similar content from trusted media”. If in doubt, in any case, better not to use the material.

As you understand, AP has tried to set the record straight, while Google has just announced an update to its Search Generative Experience, already available on iOS and Android and soon on Chrome: SGE is not Bard smart chat but the application of Mountain View AI to improve the search experience as a whole. In this case, among the various updates, there is also one that will be able to summarize the content of long articles and insights into a few key points.

