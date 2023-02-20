Listen to the audio version of the article

The artificial intelligence that is beginning to be integrated into the Microsoft Bing search engine is much more than what we had experienced on ChatGpt. It is a different experience, more accurate and with more current results. This novelty can be seen in the test we made of the new Bing, currently available only to selected users, before the official launch which could be in March.

If you ask ChatGpt for recent news or today’s weather forecast, in fact, you only get excuses. Or even whole plant inventions. As is known, ChatGpt only uses a database stopped in 2021, with which it has been trained to be able to answer our questions. Bing’s artificial intelligence uses the same technology behind ChatGpt (by Open Ai), but it is an improved version with the collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI. So much so that some (as reported by the New York Times) suspect that it is a Gpt-4 technology, against the 3.5 version of ChatGpt.

Of course, the big news is the use of current sources. The artificial intelligence decides how to gather the most relevant information to answer the user and then uses search tools to find it. The system then sends this data, which are the results of the search, to the base model, which uses them to compose the response in natural language.

It is as if there were two levels of knowledge in Bing, as explained by Antonio Cisternino, IT expert of the CNR of Pisa.

“On the one hand there is the deep knowledge of AI. The model built with basic training on millions of web pages and books, with which the Open AI AI has learned to understand natural language and can respond by stringing one word after another. On the other hand, there is a more superficial and temporary knowledge, which the AI ​​makes use of every time it is queried by the user and uses the search results”, says Cisternino.

Bing thus summarizes the search results and gives a direct answer to the question. A bit like ChatGpt would do if we paste a link or document and ask him to make a summary.

Note that other companies, including Neeva, also use this method although in the new Bing it seems to work better.

This is how Microsoft managed to solve several limitations of ChatGpt. Not only the fact that they have old data, but also another problem: the tendency of large language models to invent facts and data. Chatbots have no sense of what is true or false; they are a mirror of what is found on the Internet, with all the trappings. These “hallucinations” – as experts call them – uttered with great confidence by the bot can spread misinformation and falsehoods. Last year Meta had to retire her science-focused chatbot, Galactica, after it was discovered that she spewed scientific nonsense.

Well, giving the model access to up-to-date data reduced, though not eliminated, the hallucination rate for Bing’s chat feature. “Many of the hallucinations were due to the model trying to fill in the blanks with things that happened after the training data ended,” explains Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer. The company is using other techniques to further reduce the error rate. Among these, the possibility given to users to vote which answers are better and which information is reliable; and the ability to add memory to systems so that algorithms learn from conversations. ChatGpt currently has a memory of only 4 thousand words.

Bing also addresses the problem of unreliability by downloading it a little on users, because it adds to the answers – unlike ChatGpt – a list of used and clickable sources.

At the moment it is a flawed work, as acknowledged by Microsoft itself. In our test it confused several editions of San Remo. His “summary of the Ukrainian war to date” stops in March 2022, oddly enough. Sometimes after writing a while he gets stuck in the middle of a sentence (like ChatGpt) and if we tell him to continue he tells us that he can’t write long articles, “so as not to infringe copyright”. Perhaps a sign of caution towards the publishers whose sources he uses and in keeping with the principles of American fair use. Microsoft itself has declared (as well as Google) that it will always want to protect the sustainability of digital publishers and the possibility for users to click on their sites (without stopping at the chatbot’s answers).

We asked for advice for a vegetarian dinner in Milan and he gave a list of restaurants, not mentioning the highest quality one (Michelin star), also present in first position in all his sources. We pointed this out to him and he justified himself by saying that he didn’t understand we wanted to include fine restaurants as well.

He was very helpful though in recommending a mortgage. His summary of the web results made it possible to immediately highlight alternative opportunities.

The general feeling is that of being faced with a new, as immature as it is stunning, the result of human technology, which will change the way we experience the internet for all of us.