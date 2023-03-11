Listen to the audio version of the article

By now (almost) everything is known about ChatGPT. On the other hand, decidedly few are aware of the legal implications that tools such as OpenAI can determine in terms of the generation of fake news, invasion of privacy and violation of copyright. Well then try to clarify the subject, with the help of experts. According to Alessandro Vercellottione of the co-founders of Legal for Digital, a company specializing in Internet law, the phenomenon should be framed by recalling first of all how ChatGPT has «an international scope that makes it difficult to regulate its use in a universally shared way, as each State has its own legal system”.

How do you design a national strategy on artificial intelligence?

Italian law

Specifically, under Italian law, artificial intelligence systems lack legal personality and as such cannot be recognized as inventors, thus eliminating the conditions for establishing the patentability of a work. And this is precisely the key point, according to Vercellotti: the legislation should answer certain questions, establishing who should be attributed the originality of the work produced and the related moral rights (fatherhood, which is inalienable) and patrimonial rights of economic exploitation of the ‘work itself. The risk of invasion of the field of algorithms therefore remains extensive and embraces the production and dissemination of false information such as the incorrect classification of some content deemed misleading (although it is not such) or damage to reputation and copyright infringement.

She also spoke on the matter Lydia Mendola, partner of the Portolano Cavallo law firm, emphasizing not only the problem of identifying the author of a work generated by an AI but also the possibility or otherwise of using content produced by third parties (and protected by copyright) to “train ” the models of artificial intelligence. “Today – confirms the lawyer – there is no law that directly and unequivocally answers these questions and one necessarily comes to the conclusion that the artificially generated work cannot find protection in copyright due to the lack of human input in the creative act”. In other words, the content produced by a generative chatbot cannot be considered a copyrighted work, unless an appreciable creative contribution by a person can be identified, and can therefore enter the public domain. With all due respect to those who are playing with ChatGPT and the like to produce texts and images to resell on the Net.