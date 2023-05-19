ChatGPT becomes an app: available on iOS and (soon) Android

Listen to the audio version of the article

ChatGPT becomes a smartphone application, good news for users who love the AI ​​chatbot and bad news for all the clone applications that have tried to profit from this technology. The free app was made available on iPhones and iPads in the US and will soon be coming to Android devices as well. Unlike the desktop web version, the mobile version on Apple’s iOS operating system allows users to speak by voice. The company that makes it, OpenAI, said it will remain ad-free and sync your history across devices.

“We are starting the rollout in the US and will be expanding to more countries in the coming weeks,” reads a blog post announcing the new app, described on the App Store as the “official app” of OpenAI. It has been more than five months since OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, causing excitement and alarm with its ability to generate essays, poems, letters, and compelling, human-like conversational responses to nearly any question. But the San Francisco startup has never seemed eager to bring it to phones, where most people access the internet.

“We’re not trying to get people to use it more and more,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told US senators during a hearing on how to regulate artificial intelligence systems like those built by his company. The delay in introducing the product to phones has helped fuel a rise in clones built on similar technology, some of which were described by security firm Sophos as “fleeceware” in a report this week because they push unsuspecting users sign up for a free trial that converts to a subscription, or use invasive advertising techniques.