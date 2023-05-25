ChatGPT boss at odds with EU

Sam Altman, inventor of Chat GPT, warns of “over-regulation” by the EU. It’s not that long ago that he called for stronger legal limits on AI development. What has happened since then?

It is an unequal race: the seemingly unstoppable development of artificial intelligence (AI) against those who want to regulate and slow it down. There is general agreement that strict regulations are essential to ensure that large-language models (LLMs) such as Chat GPT, which are fed with infinitely large amounts of data, do not become independent. Even those who are driving the development of AI are now warning of the destructive power of self-learning systems. It is therefore high time to tighten the regulatory reins.

One of those warners is Sam Altman. The 38-year-old is the shooting star of the scene. With his company Open AI, he launched the chatbot Chat GPT in the fall, which has been causing a sensation ever since. Together with other tech giants around Tesla and (still) Twitter boss Elon Musk, he demanded in a memorandum in the spring that the development of the AI ​​should be stopped for at least six months in order to define rules and limits for it. AI research is even a “danger to humanity,” said the programmer, who dropped out of his computer science studies at Stanford University early and is said to have a certain idiosyncrasy.

Chat GPT Founder Considers Leaving EU

Altman sees himself as an idealist, saying he wants to distribute AI-generated wealth fairly. At a hearing in the US Congress in early May, he formally begged members of parliament to put tighter regulatory corsets on his industry. For someone who will probably earn billions with his innovation, this is quite unusual.