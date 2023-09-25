“ChatGpt can now see and talk”: here’s how it works

“ChatGpt can now see, hear and speak.” OpenAIthe San Francisco startup that develops “generative” artificial intelligence, i.e. capable of expressing itself as a human being would, has just announced that it will allow its customers to converse with ChatGpt using only your voice. Just press the microphone icon – as you do to record audio on WhatsApp – and ask a question. A few moments later a female, virtual voicewill communicate the answer.

In the example that OpenAI released, ChatGpt was asked to create a bedtime story.

Use your voice to engage in a back-and-forth conversation with ChatGPT. Speak with it on the go, request a bedtime story, or settle a dinner table debate. Sound on ?? pic.twitter.com/3tuWzX0wtS — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 25, 2023

The conversation between the user and the AI ​​appears fluid and the response times acceptable, considering that this is the first step of OpenAI in the field of voice assistants.

Because this is what it’s about, after all: ChatGpt “takes the floor” and somehow responds to Alexawhich last week – during a global event held in Virginia, in the USA – received a much talked about “upgrade”: Amazon’s popular artificial intelligence will become “more human” thanks to the Generative AI.

The investment that Amazon has just made goes in this direction Anthropicthe startup created by Italian Americans Dario and Daniela Amodei which is among the few to be able to approach, with its chatbot called Claudeto the creativity of ChatGpt.

It’s not all about the voice, however. In fact, it will be possible to show ChatGpt what we intend to talk about (or ask for information) through an archive image or a photo you just took.

Here too, the example proposed by OpenAI is enlightening: a user takes a photo of his bicycle and then uploads it to the ChatGpt app – which we remember is available on both iOS and Android – to ask, typing this time on the keyboard, “how to adjust the saddle”. The AI ​​then analyzes the image and offers appropriate instructions.

On his official blog, OpenAI gives two other examples: “When you’re at home, take a photo inside the fridge to see what you might cook for dinner, and get the recipe. And then, after eating, while you are helping your children with their math homework, take a photo of the problem and ask for advice on solving it.”

New features will be available for Plus users (those who pay $20 a month – plus tax – every month) ed Enterprise (the new subscriptions reserved for companies) within the next two weeks.

