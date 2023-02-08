Listen to the audio version of the article

Right now, not even the political-economic dialectic is as polarizing as the one that has been animating around ChatGPT for a few weeks. Between those who have already decreed the end of search engines, announcing the death of Google Search, and those who, on the opposite pole, hastened to say that it is nothing more than a nice goliardic pastime, the debate comes alive day by day day. Naturally, I’ve been testing it for a few weeks too (I use the masculine because I associate it with a tool) and what is most striking to me is not its incredible ability to provide answers but its speed in returning a result to my questions. It’s efficient. But not always effective.

And this is therefore leading me to the more relevant question: what could ChatGPT really be useful for?

In a recent “self-driving car”-themed “question”, what the tool returned to me is undeniably surprising but the system has never managed to go into depth to my requests for detail.

I started with a very general question: “What is the future of self-driving cars?”. What I got in response is this:

I proceeded with the detail request and what you see below are just some of the additional steps of the ChatGPT query process.

I continued for a long time with the continuous request for details on various aspects (from data privacy to the technologies in use) and although the pleasant amazement at the incredible power of the tool persists, the enthusiasm fades a bit when one realizes that the continuous request for detail and in-depth analysis makes the tool “crumple” on itself: at a certain point ChatGPT continues to repeat the same things simply using slightly different words.

That doesn’t mean, mind you, that the tool is limited, but that my imagination has stopped using it. The initial flow, in fact, makes it clear that the effectiveness of the tool depends on the “imagination” of those who use it, that is, on the ability to ask questions (I think there are no complaints about efficiency).

Thinking therefore of ChatGPT as a possible tool to feed the imagination, I tried to test it in the context of predictions. It has already been widely reiterated in many public discussions that the chatbot developed by OpenAI is not able to make predictions and does not have the ability to understand the meaning of the sentences and words it generates, therefore it cannot solve problems or even “reason” in the more human sense of the term imagining, for example, impacts and long-term consequences of events or technological evolutions.

The tool is unable to interpret signals of change (also because the data sources with which it was trained stop at 2021; for example, to the question “Who is the Italian Prime Minister” the answer it offers is “Currently not I know the answer to your question since my knowledge stops at 2021. I advise you to look for the most recent information on a search engine or on a news site”) and tends to consider the drivers of change in an “isolated” way . Looking for correlations requires some skill in asking very specific and well-constructed questions, which suggests that the questioner already knows the answer.

Although a tool like ChatGPT therefore fails to make predictions and analyses, it can be of great help for those who do it for a living or a hobby. I asked ChatGPT which questions I should focus on if I wanted to try to make predictions about the future of emerging technologies (response received below).

Again, the tool didn’t give me effective answers let alone make predictions and analysis for me. What I will get from the various requests for information and insights on each of the areas suggested by ChatGPT will still depend on me, on my ability or not to ask the questions and to ask them correctly with respect to what I want to achieve.

So the real question to ask is not “what can ChatGPT do for me” but “what do I want to achieve with using ChatGPT”.