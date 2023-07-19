ChatGPT ensures more productivity in marketing

A tool like ChatGPT can help marketers, analysts or managers to write much faster while improving the quality of what is written. This is the result of a study that has now been published in “Science”. However, the result cannot be easily generalized.

“ChatGPT is just really good at producing specific written content, so using the chatbot to automate parts of the writing process will probably save a lot of time,” says Shakked Noy, one of the two authors of the study. “Many employees will use tools as a result, and it will change how they structure their work in the future.” For their study, economist Noy and his colleague Whitney Zhang from MIT recruited 453 graduate professionals, such as marketers and managers, and asked them to write press releases, briefings, analysis or emails. For each completed task, the participants received some money – the productivity of the work was accordingly measured in “earned income per minute”.

In order to investigate how much the participants tend to write down the tasks as quickly as possible without paying attention to the quality, the economists introduced two additional reward schemes that rewarded particularly good texts more than poor but quickly delivered texts.

Write texts faster and better – with ChatGPT

After completing a first task, about half of the participants were instructed to register for ChatGPT and use it to create a second text. The group that came into contact with the chatbot completed the second task much faster – they needed 40 percent less time to do it on average. At the same time, the quality of the texts – measured in terms of points awarded by experts – increased by an average of 18 percent. As expected, both effects were greatest in subjects who performed worse without the tool. According to the authors, ChatGPT ensures a kind of alignment of the performance level. The economists are pleased to note that the results are consistent with similar studies – in 2022, for example, Andres Campero and colleagues determined a productivity increase of 27 percent through GPT-3 among software developers.

The study of the two MIT students suggests that artificial intelligence could be helpful in the workplace by acting as a kind of virtual assistant, says Riku Arakawa, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University who studies the use of large language models by workers and was not involved in the investigation. “This is an interesting result that shows how human-AI collaboration works really well on certain tasks: when a human uses artificial intelligence to refine their output, better content can be produced,” says Arakawa.

Watch out for the ChatGPT output

However, the authors also concede two major weaknesses of the study: First, the tasks were set in such a way that they could be described “by short, self-contained prompts”, while typical tasks in working life are characterized more by “vague objectives and instructions”, where you first have to find out what exactly needs to be done.

In addition, in their experiment, Noy and Zhang did not care whether the output was factually correct. This is where large language models like ChatGPT still have massive problems. The productivity gain is therefore probably “slightly less” in reality, the authors write, because the need to check the results costs time, but the time gained through ChatGPT is “often still useful”. The US attorney Steven Schwartz, for example, did not invest this time. He was fined $5,000 by a judge last month for using ChatGPT to draft a brief that contained false legal opinions. “Technological advances are commonplace and there is nothing wrong with using a reliable artificial intelligence tool to assist,” Judge Kevin Castel wrote in his ruling, “but existing regulations oblige attorneys to ensure the accuracy of their filings.” .

Regarding the impact on jobs, Noy and Zhang argue that an increase in productivity does not necessarily mean a reduction in jobs – a thesis not all economists share. On the one hand, an increase in productivity could lead to a fall in the price of certain products, thereby increasing demand – which in turn leads to a higher need for labour. On the other hand, the need to carefully examine the results of generative AI could mean that there is a greater need for experienced programmers who can do just that.

