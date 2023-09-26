ChatGPT Enterprise: what AI promises to do for businesses

Listen to the audio version of the article

Companies are increasingly interested in generative AI, but there is still mistrust about it, as Stefano Schiavo, a strategic marketing business consultant, confirmed to us: «Managers and companies want to fully understand where we are going and what risks there could be in use of generative AI in terms of privacy and data protection. Conversely, on a personal level, professionals and employees already use ChatGPT as a tool to facilitate their work by writing reports, marketing plans, newsletters, presentations and more.” A trend confirmed by data released by OpenIA: in over 80% of Fortune 500 companies there are teams that use ChatGPT. Spontaneous and unorganized use of free systems by employees.

Precisely to combat mistrust and break the deadlock, OpenAI has released ChatGPT Enterprise in recent days, the version of the chatbot designed for the business world and already used by over 20 companies of various sizes and sectors, including Block, Canva and The Estée Lauder Companies , PwC and Zapier.

“We believe that AI can assist and improve every aspect of our working lives and make teams more creative and productive with an AI assistant that helps you with any task, customized for your organization and that protects your company data ”, we read on the OpenAI corporate blog.

What Enterprise offers

There is one major difference between ChatGPT Enterprise and the consumer version: the new tool will allow customers to ingest company data to train and customize ChatGPT for their industries and use cases. Ergo needs a training period to digest and process company-specific information. “We do not train on your business data or your conversations and our models do not learn from your use,” OpenAI wanted to clarify, adding that customer conversation data will be encrypted both in transit and at rest. Enterprise promises higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer windows for processing larger inputs with 32k context tokens, shared chat templates to create common workflows, and advanced customization options like an admin console dedicated, single sign-on (SSO) to verify domain and analysis and free API credits to create customized solutions. Among the most important features of ChatGPT Enterprise is that of providing unlimited access to advanced data analysis, a function already known as Code Interpreter. This capability allows both technical and non-technical teams to analyze information in seconds, whether they are financial researchers crunching market data, marketers analyzing survey results, or data scientists performing debugging an ETL script. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but “will depend on each company’s use cases and size.”