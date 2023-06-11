Home » ChatGPT for iOS works with Shortcut! Upgrade iPhone user experience – ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone
Earlier, OpenAI brought the “CharGPT” App on the iOS platform, allowing iPhone users to chat with ChatGPT more conveniently and quickly. Recently, the “ChatGPT” app has been upgraded again, and it is officially applicable to the ShortCut shortcut function on iOS. In addition, the interface of the iPad has been improved, so as to make it easier for Apple device users to use at home.

To use the “ChatGPT” App shortcut function on iPhone and other devices, you need to upgrade the “ChatGPT” App to version 1.2023.152 first. After success, you can search for ChatGPT in the Shortcut function to create a more personalized operation method. In addition, the iPad version of “ChatGPT” has changed mediation and displayed on the iPad with a better ratio, instead of using the phone mode, the operation is more convenient.

However, I would like to remind everyone that although the “ChatGPT” app has become more convenient, Hong Kong is still unable to connect and use the ChatGPT service normally, that is, everyone continues to need a VPN to operate.

