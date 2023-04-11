After the launch of ChatGPT, it provides a new way of working for everyone. Now many programmers will use ChatGPT to generate programs to improve efficiency. However, it would be more convenient if the generated code could be deployed in real time. Recently, there is a web application in Japan, which can deploy the web application generated by ChatGPT in real time, so that users can try it immediately and share it with others. This time, the author will try this platform to generate guessing games and well-drilling games.

This web application is called “GPTApp: Fully Automatic Explosive Creation of Web App”, which is an experimental web application produced by Takayuki Fukuda, a senior executive of a mobile game planning and development company. Although the webpage is in Japanese, the interface is so simple that there is only a text input box and a “make る (make)” button. Anyone who can’t speak Japanese should be able to use it, and it also accepts Chinese input, so there is almost no language barrier.

GPTApp: Web App Full automatic explosive speed creation: click here

I can only make simple things so far, but please try it! https://t.co/v60mzmldfK#ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/v0dNZ5tFWz — Takayuki Fukuda (@hedachi) April 6, 2023

After logging in to the webpage, a sample will be filled in the input box, you can execute it once to see the effect. Just write the functional description of the web application you want to generate in the input box, and press “Make” to start generating. Although it is said to be “burst speed”, the generation time is about 30 seconds. Once completed, the generated code is immediately deployed on the same web page, and everyone can try it immediately, and the original answer from ChatGPT is also attached, so that everyone can copy the code.

The author tried out box-guessing and well-drilling games in Chinese, and found that as long as the description is detailed enough, the game can be made in real time. You may as well give it a try. However, as the author said, the quality of the generated game depends entirely on luck, and it may take repeated attempts to generate satisfactory results. In addition, this web application is made using the GPT-3.5 API, so only simple web applications can be made.

Game 1: Boxing game

spell:

製作一個猜拳程式，可選擇「包 ✋」「剪 ✌️」「揼✊」。玩家勝出話以廣東話顯示隨機的祝賀訊息，輸了的話就以巨型紅色文字顯示「你輸了！再來一次😡」。

Guessing Game Webpage:click here

Game 2: Well Drilling Game

spell:

製作一個打井遊戲，顯示一個遊戲盤，遊戲盤由每行 3 個輸入格，共 3 行組成，輸入格四邊黑色外框。遊戲由玩家與電腦輪流在空的輸入格內輸入代表自己的符號，玩家的符號是「✕」，電腦的符號是「○」，玩家輸入後電腦即選擇一個空輸入格輸入。任何一方最先令自己的符號在遊戲盤上縱向、橫向或斜向連成一線即可勝出，並結束遊戲。當所有輸入格都填滿時如果沒有人勝出就作和局，顯示一個按鈕以便清除所有輸入格重新開始遊戲。如果玩家勝出，以紅色大字體顯示「恭喜您！🎉」，電腦勝出就顯示「您輸了！😩」。

Drilling well game page:click here

Although the author only uses GPTApp to make games, in fact, this platform can also be used to generate more practical web applications. You may wish to give full play to your creativity and give it a try.