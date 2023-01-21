Home Technology ChatGPT has become a big threat Google will demonstrate the artificial intelligence chatbot that can compete #AI Test Kitchen (188419)
Google also plans to launch an automatic image generation tool, which also includes an upgraded version of AI Test Kitchen, and also includes a function that may be ready to compete with Amazon’s online try-on service, and will use Shopping Try-on (Shopping Try-on) ) is called.

The New York Times reported that Google may be preparing to demonstrate an artificial intelligence chatbot that can compete with ChatGPT in the near future.

Although the parent company Alphabet recently announced that it will lay off 12,000 employees, it obviously does not affect Google’s investment in the development of artificial intelligence technology. At present, it has invested in at least 20 application products driven by artificial intelligence, and several of them are expected to be launched this year. It was revealed during Google I/O.

Prior to this, Google had proposed the LaMDA and LaMDA 2 natural language models. At that time, it had already allowed objects to “speak” in an anthropomorphic form, thereby explaining that artificial intelligence can interact with people in a more natural way in the future, but it was later launched by OpenAI ChatGPT is able to chat with people with smooth content, and even supports interaction in many languages. Therefore, it has attracted a lot of market attention in a short period of time. Therefore, Google, which has been investing in the development of artificial intelligence technology for a long time, is a little anxious, so it plans to launch more Multiple artificial intelligence technology application projects.

According to news from the New York Times, Google plans to launch an automatic image generation tool, which also includes an upgraded AI Test Kitchen, and also includes a function that may be ready to compete with Amazon’s online try-on service, and will use shopping to try Wear (Shopping Try-on) is called.

Others include a tool that can create wallpapers on Pixel series phones, and a tool that makes it easier for developers to create apps on the Android platform, driving more technological development through artificial intelligence.

