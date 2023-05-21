ChatGPT imports Apple Watch, AI assistant Petey becomes Siri’s strong competitor

Petey, an app that introduced ChatGPT in March, debuted on Apple Watch, and jumped to the top of the App Store’s paid apps list as soon as it was launched, accumulating 25,000 downloads as of today.

Apple Watch can also use ChatGPT?

Petey is an AI assistant tailored for Apple Watch, which can be used to create playlists and answer questions. Hidde van der Ploeg, the founder of Petey, said in an interview with TechCrunch that this AI assistant will not only continue to be optimized, but also accumulate considerable fans.

Tired of Apple Music playlists, Petey turns you into a DJ

The key to Petey’s success in attracting fans lies in providing more personalized services and smart answers.

Petey, which is connected to Apple Music like Siri, can not only help users make song playlists, provide detailed album and artist information, but also restore an early function of Siri, which is to find the number one song in each chart for users to play.

At the same time, Petey, which imports ChatGPT, can understand complex instructions from users and make personalized playlists. Just tell it “I want to listen to rock music from the 1990s”, and Petey can create music lists that combine well-known rock singers such as Nirvana, and create an atmosphere with music that is needed in life. Occasions, such as disco-style bachelor parties, prom blues music, etc., can be asked to complete the list.

This is taking shape 😊 pic.twitter.com/A4uEceckwL — Hidde van der Ploeg (@hiddevdploeg) April 18, 2023

▲ Petey can understand complex instructions from users and make personalized playlists, which can be easily achieved in any occasion that requires music to create an atmosphere, just like a portable DJ.

Interpreting complex questions and answering Petey also performed very well, and was even able to “write poetry” according to instructions. Andrew O’Hara, the host of the well-known YouTube channel “AppleInsider” that introduces Apple products, shared a poem written by Petey. Petey wrote a poem about daisies for Andrew O’Hara’s wife who likes daisies. , social media and share with others.

Hidde van der Ploeg also demonstrated Petey’s excellent question-and-answer ability on Twitter many times, answering in detail the steps of building a tree house, the best routes for various destinations, etc. Petey, which has just released version 2.1 recently, has added many new features, including sharing the conversation between users and Petey to any text application, performing other operations while talking, and so on.

▲ Interpreting complex questions and answering Petey’s performance is excellent, and he can even “write poems” according to instructions.

In addition to the basic version of about NT$200 per month, Petey version 2.1 also launched a Premium plan with a monthly fee of 750 yuan, and users can use the latest GPT-4. Judging from the current 25,000 downloads, if calculated based on the basic plan, Petey will have a revenue of NT$5 million in just a few months of going online.

The appearance of Petey seems to have caused huge competitive pressure on Siri, but in fact Hidde van der Ploeg’s idea is not to replace Siri, he just wants to make the AI ​​​​assistant better. During the iMore interview, Hidde van der Ploeg shared that although Apple will continue to update the operating system, he found that the updated version of Siri and other AI assistants have not improved much. “I think that if AI and GPT can be imported into the watch application, complex operations can be easily understood and answers can be obtained faster.” He said.

One-man company, founder Petey developed more than five apps

In fact, before developing Petey, Hidde van der Ploeg had many years of experience in app development, and almost all of them were apps in Apple’s iOS and watchOS system ecology. During an interview with Indie Dev Monday, he shared how he met Apple and invested in the entrepreneurial journey of Apple application development.

▲ Hidde van der Ploeg has many years of App development experience, and almost all of them are Apple iOS and watchOS system ecosystems. He also integrates these App products into a new Modum. (Source: Hidde van der Ploeg | LinkedIn)

When the iPhone was first launched in the Netherlands, Hidde van der Ploeg’s hometown, he was studying multimedia design and was immediately attracted by interactive apps. He followed Apple’s footsteps and devoted himself to app research and design. workers.

A few years later, Hidde van der Ploeg’s first application, Brush, was born. It was an Apple Watch App that helped users schedule time to brush their teeth. Starting from Brush, he continued to design Vekt, which tracks weight and helps set weight goals; NowPlaying, which provides music lovers with singer background, stories, photos and other information; helps kite surfers record jump height, speed, time, distance and altitude, etc. Volo for indicators; Gola for goal setting and tracker.

Totally forgot to mention that yesterday Gola 1.1 is now available on the App Store – Gola for watchOS

– You can now mark goals as private and unlock them with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode

– New widget that shows you one of your uncompleted goals randomly.

+ more pic.twitter.com/m5eRyhwKqT — Hidde van der Ploeg (@hiddevdploeg) January 22, 2023

▲ Hidde van der Ploeg started from the first application Brush, and successively developed a variety of apps, including the goal setting and tracker Gola.

From Brush to Petey, more than ten years of development experience allowed Hidde van der Ploeg to master application programming skills, and he also integrated these App products into the new Modum. Now AI assistant Petey is once again a ruthless character in Apple’s apps.

Apple is quiet about the generative AI war?Actually something strange

But for Apple Siri, the competitor is not only Petey, but a larger technology market.

Regardless of whether Microsoft launched the new Bing that introduces AI technology earlier this year, Google that built another chat robot AI Bard, or Amazon, which expanded cooperation with Hugging Face, a new language generation tool, the competition for generative AI has become increasingly fierce. Why is Apple, the technology giant that also pursues innovation and is the ancestor of AI voice assistants, so quiet at this time?

It seems that since last February, after Apple bought “AI Music”, a company that develops music generation AI technology, there has been little news about AI, which inevitably makes people feel that Apple is lagging behind.

But if you look closely, Apple has actually regarded AI as an important area of ​​development. At the financial report meeting in early February, CEO Tim Cook also said: “AI will affect every product and service of Apple.” Many Apple products have been enhanced by AI. User experience, such as the iPad uses machine learning to identify touch behaviors from the user’s palm or Apple Pencil.

TechRadar also pointed out that Apple plans to increase the power load of the data center this year, which means that Apple may plan to launch services that consume more power. In addition to VR and AR head-mounted devices, it may also be new software services, or make Siri more accurate. Preparation for question-and-answer skills.

Business Insider believes that Apple’s AI development at this stage will focus more on how to add AI to existing products than investing in AI competition. Unlike other technology giants, Apple does not necessarily rely on actively launching new services to grab users. In 2023, more than 1.5 billion people in the world will use iPhones. Perhaps it only needs to focus on improving services. However, Apple still opened more than 100 AI-related job openings, including deep learning and natural language processing, etc. It can also be seen that Apple has not ignored the development of AI.

