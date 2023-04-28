ChatGpt is available again in Italy

ChatGpt it came back to being accessible in our country. And before April 30, the date by which OpenAI, the San Francisco company that developed this popular generative AI, had to comply with the measures required by the Italian privacy guarantor.

Just the Guarantor, last March 30, had ordered the immediate blocking of the collection of personal data of Italian users by OpenAIforcing the startup led by Sam Altman to block ChatGpt in Italy.







Now on the official chat page, where previously a message denied access to Italian users appeared, a box appears in which the words “Welcome back, Italy!” stand out.

An important first step, towards the thaw, took place just two days ago, when OpenAI announced that ChatGpt users will be able to use intelligent chat anonymously, i.e. hiding their questions and searches on the platform. But this was not enough to reopen the service in our country.

In fact, the guarantor asked OpenAI for other conditions. Among these, “a transparent information which illustrates the methods and logic underlying the processing of data necessary for the functioning of ChatGPT”. This information must be shown “always before completing the registration and users must be asked to declare that they be of age“.

The guarantor also claims that OpenAI makes available to users “a tool through which to request and obtain the correction of any personal data concerning them processed in an inaccurate manner in the generation of content or, if this proves impossible in the state of the art, the deletion of your personal data“.

After the tug of war between the Guarantor and OpenAI, the official return of ChatGpt in Italy it means that OpenAI has satisfied all the requests of the Authority.

On April 5th, a few days after the ChatGpt block, the Chief Technology Officer of OpenAi, Mira Muratihe had stated in an interview with Repubblica and Stampa: “We respect the European laws on personal data, but we are open to dialogue with the Guarantor and we hope to be able to restore the service in Italy soon. From what I read, public opinion is with us”.