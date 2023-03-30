I don’t know if you have watched “Wonderful Stories of the World“? In one episode, the hero gets a pair of glasses that answer questions and lives happily ever after. Now you only need to prepare ChatGPT and a pair of augmented reality (Augmented Reality) glasses, and you can taste the taste of the hero’s “open life”.

Foreign netizens connected the GPT-4 language model to AR glasses to create a pair of “plug-in” glasses. The AR glasses are equipped with a microphone peak, which will always listen to the voice around the wearer, and then use OpenAI Whisper to transcribe the conversation content into text, which will be analyzed by ChatGPT driven by the GPT-4 language model. ChatGPT will automatically extract keywords, come up with appropriate responses for the wearer, and then project them onto the AR glasses in text.

The person who invented this pair of ChatGPT glasses uploaded a video on Twitter to demonstrate the strength of this pair of glasses in a mock interview mode.

First, the person sitting across from the wearer asks the wearer, “I heard you’re looking for a job teaching React Native.”

The ChatGPT glasses responded very quickly, and immediately displayed the reply content: “Thank you for your concern, I have been learning React Native for the past few months. I am confident that I have the skills and knowledge required for this job.”

Then I asked a question about React Native: “Do you know what is U-State Hook in React Native?”

GPT-4 also quickly provided a reply this time, expressing awareness of this field, and the wearer also read it once following the reply of GPT-4.

Finally, I asked a question that has nothing to do with React Native: “I feel that you are very suitable for this job. Is there anything else you want to tell me?”

The ChatGPT glasses hesitated for a few seconds this time, but the final answer did not disappoint. The content of the answer is decent and can also cooperate with the U-State Hook mentioned just now. ChatGPT glasses replied: “Thank you for trusting me, I understand the core concepts and principles of U-State Hook”

The content and speed generated by ChatGPT glasses are satisfactory. Netizens are full of praise for this pair of glasses, but they have some opinions on its appearance.

▲Some netizens said that after wearing this pair of glasses, you can have endless conversations with your date, but absolutely no one wants to go home with the person who wears this pair of glasses

▲Some netizens also said that it would be better if it could be made to look like ordinary glasses

