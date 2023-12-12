OpenAI’s highly advanced model, GPT4, is experiencing technical complications, as revealed by a post on the official ChatGPT Twitter account. Users have reported that GPT4 appears to be “lazier,” leading to unpredictable behaviors. OpenAI acknowledged the issue and assured users that they are actively seeking a solution.

The company has not confirmed a resolution to the performance problems faced by GPT4. They also explained that different training exercises can produce significantly different models, impacting personality, writing style, biases, and performance evaluation.

OpenAI emphasized their testing methods, using A/B tests and user feedback to evaluate the performance of their AI models. They also noted that creating AI models is a meticulous craft involving careful planning and evaluation.

In a study conducted by Cornell University, GPT4, along with various other large language models, including ChatGPT, participated in the Turing Test. The results showed that these models have achieved a maximum closeness of 41% to human behavior, indicating significant progress in imitating human interactions. However, GPT4 has not yet reached the ideal goal of passing the Turing Test at least 50% of the time.

While the technical issues with GPT4 are still being addressed by OpenAI, the company’s commitment to resolving these challenges and the significant progress made by AI models in imitating human behavior is promising for the field of artificial intelligence.

