“ChatGPT? It’s just a taller tree.”

Born in 1971, Erik J. Larson it is a curious hybrid of scientific and humanistic culture. He created two startups financed by DARPA, the US Department of Defense agency in charge of developing new technologies for military use, worked for Cycorp on AI projects, but also has a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin . He writes in The Atlantic, Wired, Los Angeles Review of Books and many technology magazines. In his book The myth of artificial intelligence (Franco Angeli) whose subtitle is “Why computers can’t think like us” challenges both the apocalyptic imagination of super intelligent machines that dominate us or steal our jobs, and the exhilarating vision of the same machines that instead free us from the burden to do or think.

The interview Yann LeCun (Meta): “This is why AI will make us all more rational. Musk’s fears? Simplistic approach” by Arcangelo Rociola 05 July 2023 “They are – he claims – the result of an enormous simplification of reality, which depends from the myth of the inevitability of AI. A myth fueled by experts, media and scientists according to which it is only a matter of time, but the road is clear to create machines with an intelligence equal to and superior to ours”.

When you wrote the book ChatGpt had not yet been presented: if you rewrote it today would it change anything?

Of course yes, some of the problems I highlighted in the book have actually been solved. For example, ChatGpt would be able to answer the question: “The sack of potatoes was placed under the sack of flour, so it had to be moved first. What had to be moved first? a) The sack of potatoes b) The sack of flour” , which until now was confusing the AI.

I think Chat Gpt is an innovation in this field, but it doesn’t take us any step forward in understanding natural language. This is a completely different field. It’s like trying to reach the moon by climbing higher and higher trees: ChatGpt is a taller tree of the previous ones but a tree remains, while you need a rocket to get to the Moon.

True, very true, indeed, plausible. Where does ChatGPT’s intelligence come from? by Roberto Battiston* 18 July 2023

Do you think we are confusing Generative AI and General AI?

Well, it’s more of a problem of names. In reality the term artificial intelligence itself is just a name, which was chosen at the Dartmouth conference in 1956 (the event that marks the official birth of this field of research ed.) because “cybernetics” was not liked. The misunderstanding therefore goes back to the origin of everything. And now we’re kind of imprisoned by the concept of AI, which is ridiculous. In the end, generative AI is AI based on big data (including ChatGpt): statistical analysis of large datasets, as has always been done. Only that the size of the datasets and the processing speed increase, some new algorithms are added, but conceptually there is no difference.

The study Why artificial intelligences cannot emulate common sense by Giuditta Mosca 24 July 2023

Why was the myth born? Just for economic reasons, to sell a product?

My approach is not to look for a culprit behind the scenes. It’s just that someone, someone very intelligent and experienced, genuinely believed (and still believes) that the computer could become a creature. And no matter what you say, they won’t change their minds: they managed to get it all the way to the United States Congress. But the computer is just a tool that someone uses for a purpose. It’s all here, very simply. This is why I stopped being a researcher to write books, I wanted to have, and offer, more accurate information, to counter all the nonsense (but he says bullshit) that is said on this topic.

ITW23 Mario Rasetti: “Artificial intelligence is a cultural phenomenon like the Gutenberg press” by Bruno Ruffilli 02 October 2023

Do you think that all this insistence on artificial intelligence which is making great strides could somehow undermine the focus on “natural” intelligence?

Indeed, it is already happening. The 20th century was a period of great discoveries, from relativity to quantum theory to DNA. Nothing has happened yet in this century. What do we have? Huge companies, with huge computers and huge amounts of data talking about changing the world.

Are we getting dumber?

How could it be otherwise? When they continually tell you that tomorrow the computer will be smarter than you, and if it’s not tomorrow it will be the day after tomorrow why should you worry about learning, getting informed, going to school? In the Italian Renaissance the idea was that man had potential to explore, man was at the centre, the focus was on man. Today no one is interested in human potential.

Artificial intelligence The doubt: what if ChatGPT turns out to be a flop? by Andrea Daniele Signorelli 28 August 2023

A bit like what happened with the calculator: why do the divisions by hand?

Yes but no one said that the calculator would become better than you.

What solutions are there to dismantle the myth?

I do not know, I’m just a guy, I believe we must start from the fact that everything important happens because someone has a thought and turns it into action. The world is guided by man and his ideas. It doesn’t matter what tools we build to do it. But at certain moments in history man forgets this message, this is one of those moments. ChatGpt will never solve an interesting problem, all he knows how to do is regurgitate information that humans already have!

Towards ITW23 For sustainable artificial intelligence by Barbara Caputo 17 September 2023

What do you think of the alarm raised a few days ago by two “fathers” of AI like Geoffrey Hinton e Yoshua Bengio?

Geoffrey Hinton, who I don’t know personally, knows the minute details of AI, he’s a pioneer. But he has this religious idea of ​​AI. Psychology has amply proven that we don’t look at things and then develop opinions, we have opinions, which we firmly believe to be true and then we look at reality to confirm these ideas. The reason it’s so difficult to counter the arguments of people like him, Bengio, and others that AI could become bad and kill us all is that they walk a line, a boundary of a field where on one side AI is a creature on the other hand it is a tool. But the reality is that there is only one side of this line: AI is a tool that if it gets into the wrong hands can create huge problems, the rest is mythology. But people love science fiction…

Towards ITW23 Governing Artificial Intelligence, a duty for Europe by Brando Benifei* 20 September 2023

But will we get to “general” AI sooner or later?

My opinion is that we are very far away. Nothing of the sort will happen in the foreseeable future.

What role does politics have in all this?

We must take into account that there is an ongoing cold war between the US and China. With AI based on big data you do two things well: war and citizen surveillance. When you manage a huge mass of data in a centralized way you gain power over people. The world‘s superpowers have decided that this is the way to dominate one another.

There are things I can say and things I can’t say, given that I have been funded by Darpa, but I can say this: a huge amount of money is being allocated to expanding data-driven AI for military purposes.

ITW23 Sam Altman: “Work, health, energy, school, artificial intelligence is infinite” by Bruno Ruffilli 02 October 2023

Do we need a new Einstein?

If there was a new Einstein no one would recognize him (laughs). Yes, we need it, but what we really need is a culture that brings the focus back to human potential. They are historical cycles, sometimes this happens and sometimes it doesn’t. Now we are in a no phase.

The Floridi debate: “ChatGpt is brutal and does not understand. But AI will soon replace humans in many jobs” by Arcangelo Rociola 22 January 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

