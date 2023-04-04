Listen to the audio version of the article

Last week, the letter from Silicon Valley managers (led by Elen Musk) arrived first to ask for a halt to the development of artificial intelligence and then the block imposed by the Authority on ChatGpt in Italy, which has made it the most popular bot on the planet unusable by Italian users unless some legal technical shortcut, for example a connection via VPN network capable of evading the closure of access from an Italian IP address. The issue continues to be talked about on social networks and beyond and while waiting for a solution that can remove the shackles from the generative artificial intelligence of OpenAI, in full compliance with data privacy regulations, of course, there are those who like Semrush, a cloud-based platform for keyword research and online ranking information, has analyzed the interest around these new tools by highlighting what the main curiosities and concerns are about them.

A tool for males. And one out of two is a graduate

Whether they are students, professionals or simple surfers of cyberspace, ChatGPT users immediately showed an enthusiasm (at least in appearance) for the capacity of this artificial intelligence, to the point that OpenAI had to suspend new registrations for a certain period at the service, creating a special waiting list. But what do the people of the Web think of this tool? The analysis on online searches tells us first of all that Italy rightfully ranks in the world top 10 (in ninth position) among the countries with the largest volume of queries related to ChatGPT, with over 25.5 million keystrokes and a growth of 46 thousand percent in a year. The age group most interested in this technology is undoubtedly that between 25 and 34 years old, which represents 48% of the total, followed by 18-24 year olds (which are 35%). The public, and this is an indicator that goes in the opposite direction to that of the inclusiveness of technology, is mainly male (90% of users belong to the stronger sex) and with a good level of education (48% of the sample has a degree or postgraduate degree).

The most common fear? That AI can replace some professions

The great curiosity recorded for ChatGPT is actually the mirror of a “mania” that infects many and which concerns all artificial intelligence tools. Every month, according to Semrush surveys, hundreds of thousands of searches on these issues are conducted on the Net, with a recurring question that seems to worry users more than the others: which jobs will replace algorithms with generative capabilities? A doubt that has grown by over a thousand percent in the space of twelve months and which has certainly not stopped those who, realizing the innovative scope of technology, try to understand how it works, get to know it more deeply and look for job offers for professional figures who know how to use artificial intelligence well. Not surprisingly, online searches of this type have increased by around 1,970% in the last year alone.