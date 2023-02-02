Now it’s official. You will be able to access one ChatGpt ‘plus’ version – faster, always available and with more features – for $20 a month.

We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available. https://t.co/2hEBw6h5Se — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 1, 2023

It was only unfounded or in any case inaccurate rumors that only recently announced the same service at 42 dollars a month. A price that many had defined as too high.

“We are launching a subscription plan for ChatGpt, the artificial intelligence capable of conversing with you and answering your questions” writes OpenAI, the company that developed it, on its official blog. For $20 a month, you always read on the blog, subscribers they will be able to access ChatGpt at any timeeven when usage demand is high, they will enjoy increased speed in processing and writing responses and will be able to receive and use first new functions.

Innovation The ChatGPT phenomenon according to some Italian startups that work with artificial intelligence by Alessio Nisi

January 23, 2023



ChatGpt Plus will be available, initially, only in the United States. In the coming weeks, OpenAI will formulate the offer to all those who have signed up to the waitlist for one premium version of the service. “We plan to roll out this subscription plan to other countries soon,” says Open AI.

The most important step, for many, concerns though the free version of ChatGpt. Which apparently will last a long time. “We will continue to guarantee free access – communicates OpenAI -. By offering a paid subscription, we plan to use some of the money to support free access to as many people as possible.”

Artificial intelligence The Art of the Prompt: How You Can Make Money Selling AI Ideas by Pier Luigi Pisa

January 20, 2023



The ChatGpt problem, at the moment, that’s access. Too high a volume of requests leads to error messages or malfunctions. And this is likely to happen more and more often, given the dizzying growth of this generative AI. According to data from Similarweb, active users who used it in January 2023 – valid just two months after the official launch – there were about 100 million. It’s a record. No app has ever grown so fast. Even TikTok it took 9 months to reach 100 million subscribers.

In the future, OpenAI also intends to launch “low cost” subscription formulas and specific offers for business use.

From a non-profit artificial intelligence research lab, Open AI turned into a profit-seeking company when he became president Sam Altmanone of those who founded it in December 2015. Altman, former president of Y Combinator, one of the most important startup accelerators in the world, had underlined on Twitter how expensive it was to get ChatGpt working. Also for this Altman has gladly accepted the help of Microsoft, which has invested at least $10 billion in OpenAI’s artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence Microsoft invests another 10 billion in ChatGpt. Google anticipates the launch of its AI by Archangel Rociola

January 23, 2023



OpenAI’s revenue, according to some documents consulted by Fortune, is currently modest. While losses are important. In 2022 the company would have spent $416.45 million for computer and data management, $89.31 million for personnel and $38.75 million in other unspecified operations. Overall net loss in 2022, excluding employee stock options, was expected to be $544.5 million.