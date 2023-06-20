ChatGPT, the credentials of over 100,000 compromised accounts appear on the dark web

A new report shared by Group-IB with The Hacker News puts the spotlight on over 100 thousand compromised ChatGPT account credentials which would have been published on the dark web between June 2022 and May 2023.

The credentials come from practically all over the world: 16,951 users are affected for Europe, but the Asia-Pacific region is the most affected with “the highest concentration of ChatGPT credentials for sale in the last year”.

The analysis carried out by the research group underlines how the most logs containing ChatGP accountsT have been stolen by Raccoon, followed by Vidar and RedLine.

What worries Group-IB is the fact that more and more companies are integrating ChatGPT in their tools. “Since the standard ChatGPT configuration retains all conversations, this could inadvertently offer a mine of sensitive information to cybercriminals, if they manage to get your account credentialsthe report reads.

To mitigate the risks as much as possible, the researchers recommend following the classic best practices: use appropriate passwords, alphanumeric, with special characters and symbols and activate two-factor authentication.

Yesterday the news emerged that ChatGPT is able to generate activation keys for Windows 11 and 10 Pro, if you ask it “kindly” and with some forethought.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

