ChatGPT vs Bing, who wins? The strengths and weaknesses of the two AIs

With the arrival of ChatGPT on Bing, it seems that the student has surpassed the master: Microsoft’s AI, implemented on his browser, is considered by many even more reliable and responsive than that of OpenAI. How is it possible? And above all, which of the two artificial intelligences is the best on the market?

In purely theoretical terms, Bing has a significant advantage over ChatGPTespecially in version “free“. As many users of the two Chatbots will know, both are based on the same Large Language Modelor LLM, called GPT and developed by OpenAI, implemented on the ChatGPT Chatbot and then used by Microsoft (which, we recall, is one of OpenAI’s major funders).

There are several versions of GPT in circulation but, at the moment, the most used are two: GPT-3.5 and GPT-4. As the names imply, GPT-4 is the successor release to GPT-3.5, and as such, offers better dialogue quality and more precise information, as well as a number of exclusive features. Unfortunately, GPT-4 is only available to ChatGPT Professional users, thepaid subscription to ChatGPT: those who want to “hack around” with the OpenAI Chatbot for free can only do so by limiting themselves to GPT 3.5.

On the contrary, Bing AI uses GPT-4 for everyonecompletely free. Based on this data we could easily conclude that Bing AI is clearly better than ChatGPT, but we would be wrong. In reality, Microsoft has implemented Bing AI “defense” systems over time, aimed at preventing the AI ​​from going “crazy” on particularly sensitive issues and to prevent the overloading of its servers. For this, for example, the chats with Bing Chat are limited to 150 messages per day – a limit that obviously doesn’t exist on ChatGPT.

Also, it seems that Bing Chat is more “skilled” at writing short, to the point and concise responses, while ChatGPT manages to give longer replies without contradicting themselves or making logical errors. However, Microsoft’s AI also has another important advantage: it can in fact search the web to answer users’ questions. ChatGPT, on the other hand, still represents an “offline” experience, with no ability to search for information on the Internet.