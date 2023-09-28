ChatGPT will be able to connect to the Internet: how AI will change

The evolution of artificial intelligence is a constantly changing reality. One of the most awaited innovations by ChatGPT users has finally arrived: the ability to connect to the Internet through the new plugins. This innovation represents an epochal turning point, allowing the famous chatbot developed by OpenAI to directly access a vast range of online resources.

ChatGPT and Internet access

Until recently, Internet access was a privilege reserved exclusively for subscribers to the ChatGPT Plus service, at a cost of 22.50 euros per month. These users had the privilege of previewing ChatGPT extensions, which transformed the chatbot from a simple virtual assistant into a powerful AI. However, the real revolution was the introduction of plugins, which opened up new possibilities. The introduction of plugins represented a fundamental change in the chatbot’s ability to interact with the outside world. According to OpenAI,

“ChatGPT can browse the web thanks to a plugin, an experimental model still in the testing phase. This will considerably increase the amount of content that AI can use to respond to requests.”

The new plugins available

Internet access is just the tip of the iceberg. OpenAI has already integrated more than 70 plugins for ChatGPT, each offering unique functionality. The most revolutionary plugin, called Web Browsing, allows you to use the Bing search API to access the Internet. This allows ChatGPT to retrieve real-time information from websites, ensuring up-to-date and accurate responses. ChatGPT also offers a number of shopping plugins, including Instacart and Klarna Shopping, which allow users to shop online or in physical stores with ease.

Thanks to the Expedia and Kayak plugins, users can plan trips, search for convenient flights and book hotels at the best price, turning ChatGPT into a complete travel assistant. The Zapier plugin allows users to connect ChatGPT to services like Google Sheets, Trello, and Gmail to automate a wide range of everyday tasks. The Code plugin instead allows ChatGPT to use the Python programming language in a secure environment. This opens the door to a host of applications, from mathematical problem solving to data analysis and visualization.

How to access the new features of ChatGPT

Currently, this exclusive feature is limited to a select group of developers and ChatGPT Plus subscription users, with plans for gradual expansion. To get early access, you need to visit OpenAI’s dedicated website for ChatGPT plugins and join the waitlist using the “Join plugin waitlist” button. You will be asked to fill in some mandatory fields, including name, surname, email address and country of residence. Additionally, you will need to specify your intended use of the plugins and how you intend to use ChatGPT, whether for business, educational, personal, or other purposes.

Subsequently, it will be possible to select the plugin of interest and wait for its possible inclusion in the list of users who will have access to these additional tools, including the ability to connect to the Internet. In a few months this feature could become accessible to all ChatGPT Plus subscribers, significantly expanding the user base and improving the capabilities of this famous chatbot. ChatGPT can view the websites you visit to ensure where the information comes from. This feature not only expands the reach of ChatGPT responses but also ensures greater transparency and reliability in the use of data from the network.

How artificial intelligence will change

The integration of the Internet connection through plugins opens up new avenues for artificial intelligence. Users can now enjoy more detailed and up-to-date answers on a wide range of topics. For example, they can ask for breaking news, recent scientific research or information on real-time market trends. This direct connection to the global network means that OpenAI’s chatbot will be able to offer assistance by providing news and information when needed. Opening up to the Internet is a strategic move by OpenAI, considering the growing competition in the world of artificial intelligence. With the emergence of alternatives like Google Bard and Bing Chat, which use search engines to provide up-to-date answers, ChatGPT has had to adapt to stay competitive. The integration of Internet plugins is OpenAI’s response to this challenge, continuing to ensure that ChatGPT offers a cutting-edge service.

