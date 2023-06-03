ChatGPT’s open networking function greatly improves the practicability of using teaching + actual measurement.

OpenAI has gradually opened up ChatGPT Plus users to use the networking function, that is, when using ChatGPT Q&A, it will no longer be limited to data before 2021, or there will always be databases that are only available until 2021, and answers to relevant information cannot be provided. It’s just that ChatGPT’s networking function is turned off by default and must be turned on manually, and it operates under the GPT-4 language model. That is to say, to use the networking function officially provided by OpenAI, the first condition is to be a paid ChatGPT Plus user.



How to enable ChatGPT networking function?

Since the ChatGPT networking function is currently being opened for ChatGPT Plus users, it is disabled by default and must be manually enabled to use the networking function. The following demonstrates how to enable the ChatGPT networking function.

First log in to the ChatGPT webpage (https://chat.openai.com/), in the lower left corner of the page, expand the account menu, and click “Settings”.

In the window that appears, select the “Data features” page, and you will see the “Web browsing” option, set it to open.

Go back to the ChatGPT homepage, choose to use the GPT-4 language model, and click “Browsing Beta” in the menu that appears.

When the globe symbol appears in front of GPT-4, it means that the ChatGPT connected to the Internet is currently being used.

ChatGPT network test

Let’s actually see what information and content can be brought by ChatGPT that can be connected to the Internet. First ask it to sort out the Computex time after 2015. During the process, you can see the screen marked Searching.

In the above search screen, it takes about 1-2 minutes to reply to the sorted results, and the time of 2023 has been found in the displayed content.

Click the green mark behind the above steps, and you will be linked to the reference webpage. Check it out, it is news in 2022, and it has indeed exceeded the limit for 2021.

Internet Search Instant Articles

In the past, asking ChatGPT to list the latest three articles on the TKBang website would tell us that we cannot connect to the Internet. Now, for the same question, please list the latest five articles on the T Kebang website, which are already operational.

However, the waiting time is about 1 to 2 minutes, which is a bit long. In addition to listing the title of the article, you can also see the marked time.

Clicking the link behind the articles listed on ChatGPT will indeed open the page for new articles of T Kebang.

Summary: The content of the reply is more complete, but the waiting time is a bit long

With ChatGPT capable of connecting to the Internet, the practicability is even higher, and there will be no replies to wrong articles or irrelevant content, and Internet connection is no longer Bing’s advantage. However, at present, you must be a ChatGPT Plus user to use it, and you have to pay a subscription fee of $20 per month. Whether it is worthwhile depends on how often you use ChatGPT. Of course, if you are not a ChatGPT Plus user, you can still use the Chrome extension Web ChatGPT to break through the limitation of not being able to connect to the Internet.

Personally, I think it takes a long time for ChatGPT to connect to the Internet to reply. If you usually feel that Bing is not instant enough, then ChatGPT, which is now connected to the Internet, will wait longer.

