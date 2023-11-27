Chats, calls, geolocation: apps and services to increase safety on the road

One in two women is afraid to go out alone at night: according to the Istat report on BES, Fair and Sustainable Wellbeing of 2022. Only 51% feel safe.

And phenomenon that does not exist for men, given that in this case the perception of safety on the road rises to 70.9%, reaching 79% in the 20-24 age group. And which transforms cities into the worst theaters of daily abuse including catcalling, harassment and sexual assaults. A study signed by Hollaback! and Cornell University in 22 countries, including Italy, and dating back to 2021, explained not surprisingly that 84% of women have experienced street harassment before the age of 17. According to Istat, however (but these are data from 2018) 15.9% of women and 3.6% of men were victims of harassment with physical contact on the street, mostly on public transport.

I remediesthe precautionsthe securities which many take is obviously to stay on maximum alert, keep the phone ready for an emergency call, have the keys or other objects in hand with which to defend oneself, if not pepper spray. A right to freedom that every time becomes a general abuse.

The technology can help to feel safer on the street, for example through some applications or services activated on social media that accompany in delicate situations or facilitate the connection with the police, trusted people and the sharing of one’s position.

112 Where ARE U

One of the most reported, allows you to contact emergency services automatically sending the location to the police. The app makes a call to the European emergency number (i.e. 112) with the location. And if you have set them, it will also transmit other indicated numbers to the operator. If you are unable to speak, you can select the option Silent call to indicate the type of intervention required. You can also chat with the operator and complete a personal form to provide any useful information. Just enter your phone number, fill out the form and follow a short tutorial. For iPhone and Android.

Echosos

It basically does the same things as the previous app. Call i emergency services worldwide by sending your position, although in this case there is an extra step, because operators will have to track down the exact position on echosos.com. Once downloaded, you need to provide access, enter the telephone number and the keys for 118, 113 or 115 are available. Also in this case it is possible set up the Echo ID, a sort of personal card with vaccination book and emergency passports. For iPhone and Android.

1522 Anti Violence and Stalking

It is the official app of the anti-violence number 1522 promoted by the Equal Opportunities Department of the Prime Minister’s Office and active since 2006, 24 hours a day in Italian and English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Albanian, Farsi, Russian, Ukrainian, Portuguese and Polish. It makes it possible to call an operator, chat, activate emergency devices (i.e. torch and siren, which can among other things be enhanced through other apps) and read updates on these topics. For iPhone and Android.

Guardian

Even in this case it is necessary enter your telephone number and confirm with code. You then continue by setting up a simple profile and it allows you to call 112, the emergency numbers previously entered but also to create networks of Guardians with your contacts: by holding down a button, you send them a danger alert. Too bad you have to pay 2.99 euros per month or 24.99 euros per year to unlock an unlimited number of protected people and Guardians, automatic alerts and other premium features. For iPhone and Android.

Viola

It’s a service video accompaniment 24 hours a day to support anyone who doesn’t feel safe on the street: the idea is to prevent unwanted approaches to ward off potential attackers. The video call service is provided by volunteers selected and trained by the team and is active on the Instagram page @violawalkhome, across Europe and in 18 languages. From December the service will also be active via app in 3 languages ​​(Italian, English and German). In the upcoming application, the heart of the service will remain that of video calls already available via the Instagram profile but video recording will also be added, which generates a audiovisual test in case of emergency for a possible complaint; liaison with the police; there geolocation with precise position; there chat, in case users do not want to participate in a video call. Then there will be maps, integrated with updated information on the DonneXStrada Purple Points (safe spaces with staff trained to intervene). The idea comes from the psychologist Laura De Dilectis in the context of the DonneXStrada association, born in 2021.

Wher – Maps made by women

Wher works (or perhaps it would be better to say that he worked) on another aspect: the familiarity with the places women frequent. It is a navigator “created by women for women”, as the login screen states. Everyone can contribute by inserting evaluations and helping. Although many are reporting it, However, the app doesn’t seem to be working: on the other hand it hasn’t been updated on iOS for a year and on Android for a couple of years and the official website is inactive. And that’s a shame.

Operating system emergency services

Services dedicated to emergency calls obviously remain available via the iOS and Android operating systems. In the first case, just hold down the side button of the iPhone together with one of the volume buttons. In the section SOS Emergencies of the settings it is possible to define some actions, such as calling by holding and releasing one of the volume buttons or starting the call by pressing the side button 5 times and entering the emergency contacts. In the second, again after entering the emergency services from Settingsit is necessary press the power button at least 5 times and then tap and hold inside the red circle for 3 seconds or wait for the automatic countdown to start the emergency call.

