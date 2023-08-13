Cheap 4K TVs in comparison: the 5 best models

By TECHBOOK | Aug 13, 2023 at 4:58 p.m

Would you like a 4K TV, but want to spend as little as possible on it? TECHBOOK presents the best and cheapest devices. From top resolution to smart and practical functions, there is something for everyone.

Whether playing games on the console, watching films in a cinema atmosphere or streaming a series late into the night: a 4K television is the perfect choice for almost every activity. But not everyone has the opportunity to spend up to 1000 euros or more on a high-end device. TECHBOOK presents the best and at the same time affordable 4K televisions for less than 500 euros.

This is important for cheap 4K TVs

In order to make a solid purchase decision, you should be able to classify the most important key data of a cheap 4K television. That’s what the most common information means and that’s how important they are for the TV comparison.

resolution

The resolution is measured in pixels, so-called picture elements. The higher the number of pixels, the more individual pixels that are close together. Therefore, if you value sharp, detailed images, you should look out for 4K TVs with 3,840 × 2,160 pixels. However, also pay attention to the screen size. A 43-inch 4K TV will deliver a sharper picture than a 50-inch TV with the same pixel count because the pixels are larger with a larger screen. The bigger the TV, the higher the resolution should be.

screen size

A particularly large screen sounds tempting, but depending on the size of the room, it doesn’t always fit. The mostly almost frameless, flat 4K televisions have such a good resolution that you can still enjoy a sharp picture even with a small distance between the seats. Nevertheless, there is always a certain minimum distance that you should keep for health reasons. There is a rule of thumb that can be used to calculate the distance: the screen diagonal times 1.5 corresponds to the minimum seat distance. Suppose your TV has a screen diagonal of 100 centimeters. You multiply this value by 1.5 for a 4K television and you get 150 centimetres. This means that you should sit at least 1.5 meters away with a TV of this size.

refresh rate

The refresh rate (also called refresh rate) indicates how often an image is displayed per second. At 50 hertz the image is displayed 50 times per second, at 100 hertz it is repeated 100 times. The higher the value, the smoother the playback. Common refresh rates are 50 and 60 Hertz. You get an almost flicker-free picture at 100 hertz, but there are even higher values. Gamers in particular prefer high refresh rates, as even the smallest details can be perceived and display errors avoided.

power consumption

Also consider the power consumption. Large devices usually consume more electricity than smaller ones, even if they have a good energy efficiency class.

additional

Other criteria include connectivity, sound quality, brightness and smart functions. Of course, we also took these factors into account in our evaluation. These are the top 4K TVs in the cheaper price range in comparison.

Toshiba 43UK3163DG

This TV from Toshiba offers good value for money with its 43 inches and the existing range of functions. The picture is rich in contrast and fluid, especially with the brightness of 350 candelas per square meter, the Toshiba television leaves comparable models in this price range far behind. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensure good picture and sound quality. The integrated multimedia functions are also particularly practical – thanks to the support of various streaming services and Alexa Built-in, this model never gets boring. If required, external devices such as a console or a DVD player can be connected via the numerous connections.

Advantages:

integrated connection to Alexa enables very flexible use dynamic and sharp image thanks to modern LED technology good sound thanks to integrated loudspeakers with Dolby Atmos very good multimedia capability thanks to numerous different connections USB recording of the current program possible

Disadvantages:

Hisense 43AE7000F

36 color nuances, HDR 10+ decoding, 60 Hertz refresh rate and a resolution of 3,840 × 2,160 pixels at 43 inches: The relatively inexpensive 4K Hisense 43AE7000F television offers excellent picture quality for brilliant, lively colors and the smallest details. AI-supported algorithms automatically ensure a crystal-clear picture and with ten brightness levels and ultra dimming you have optimal visibility. In addition, you can expect numerous integrated streaming and Internet services such as Netflix, DAZN, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video, which can be controlled via smartphone or accessed via the remote control. The Alexa voice assistant is also integrated. There are four HDMI inputs, but unfortunately only one USB port. After all, peripheral devices such as a keyboard or speakers can be connected via Bluetooth. The luminosity is rather mediocre at 285 candelas per square meter – brightness and contrast are therefore not optimal. The sound isn’t entirely convincing either, so buying a soundbar is recommended.

Advantages:

perfect for non-stop streaming very good picture quality with voice control many apps ten levels of brightness

Disadvantages:

Brightness levels need to be set manually Sound could be better (external soundbar recommended for maximum experience)

Xiaomi F2 Fire TV

Price: around 300 euros

This smart TV from Xiaomi offers everything a television needs. It has good sound quality, a sharp and colorful picture and the possibility of multimedia use. Gamers will enjoy numerous connections – including HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles – as well as an extra game mode with reduced latency. Thanks to the Fire TV operating system, the Xiaomi television is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa – you can control both the TV and connected smart home devices using voice commands. In all three size options (43, 50 and 55 inches), the TV costs under 500 euros, making it suitable for smaller and larger rooms.

Advantages:

Fire TV enables the use of thousands of apps for individual adjustment of the television to your own ideas Smart voice control option Game mode available with ALLM function and short response time Good sound thanks to two 12-watt speakers

Disadvantages:

some content from media libraries cannot be played in 4K or UHD Brightness and contrast could be improved

Samsung Crystal UHD BU8079

Price: around 500 euros

With this TV from Samsung, most users can cover all their wishes and requirements at a very reasonable price. With impressive picture reproduction thanks to Dolby Vision, HDR and 4K UHD resolution, you won’t miss a single detail, even in darker scenes. If you use the language assistants from Amazon or Google, you will be happy about the corresponding integration and control the Samsung TV by voice command. The manufacturer’s own language assistant Bixby is of course also on board. The built-in crystal processor can handle 4K upscaling, so you can also enjoy content in UHD quality that is otherwise only available in a weaker resolution.

Advantages:

good image quality simple operation compatible with Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Disadvantages:

no headphone jack Sound quality could be improved

LG 50UP75009LF

The 50-inch LG 50UP75009LF offers an all-round good television experience. It offers a Direct LED display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, LG Local Contrast and HDR PRO, resulting in smooth, sharp and high-contrast images and lifelike colors. The sound quality also makes you sit up and take notice: the integrated speakers with an output of 20 watts deliver a comparatively rich sound, and you can also connect two Bluetooth speakers and turn your living room into a cinema with ULTRA Surround. Also worth noting are the AI ​​features like AI sound gimmicks, auto scaling and noise reduction.

Thanks to the integrated recording function, content can be recorded on an external USB hard drive using a timer, you also have access to numerous streaming apps and can control the device via Alexa or Google Assistant. The cheap 4K television has the usual ports as well as WLAN and Bluetooth support, but there is no headphone jack. With only two HDMI ports and one USB port, LG is also quite frugal in terms of connectivity.

Advantages:

rich sound very good picture quality can be connected to two Bluetooth speakers practical AI functions with recording function

Disadvantages:

The best and cheapest 4K TVs

Great picture quality, smart functions and big enough for spacious living rooms: the inexpensive 4K televisions presented here are affordable at less than 500 euros, but at the same time also offer one or the other convenience function. Buyers in this price segment don’t have to do without branded products either – whether Samsung’s Crystal UHD TV or the all-rounder from LG: high-quality workmanship is also available for a small budget. If you really don’t want to spend much money, you can use the solid models from Toshiba or Hisense.

