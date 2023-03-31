Home Technology Cheap Medion tablet at Aldi – is it worth buying?
Technology

Cheap Medion tablet at Aldi – is it worth buying?

by admin
Cheap Medion tablet at Aldi – is it worth buying?

PR / Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

You are looking for one cheap Android tablet? At Aldi you can now get a Medion model for only 149,00 Euro to back up. But is it worth buying the cheap tablet? We took a closer look at the device.

Android tablet for only 149 euros at Aldi

You have been able to do this at Aldi since March 30, 2023 Medion Lifetab E10421 for only 149.00 euros buy. As our price comparison at Idealo* showed, this is by far the case cheapest offerbecause with other dealers you have to 200,00 Euro pay. So you save 50.00 euros if you buy the Medion tablet from Aldi.

  • 10,1-Zoll-HD-Display
  • 1280 x 800 Pixel with IPS technology
  • MediaTek MT8167 quad-core processor (up to 1.3GHz)
  • 32 Gigabyte internal memory (expandable)
  • Android 10
  • 3 Gigabyte random access memory
  • 6000 mAh Li-Ionen Akku
  • 2 MP front camera and 2-MP-Kamera on the back side
  • Dimensions: 25,9 x 15,6 x 0,95 Zentimeter
  • Weight: 570 Gramm

The Aldi tablet can do that

The Medion Lifetab E10421 comes with one 10,1-Zoll-IPS-Display with an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It will be from MediaTek MT8167 quad-core processor powered and has three gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of internal memory. The latter can at least be sent via microSD card expand. You will find a 2-megapixel camera on the front and back of the Medion Lifetab E10421. The battery measures 6000 mAh. That sounds like a solid one at first entry-level tablet.

See also  JWST aims its camera at Mars for the first time

But there is a problem: that Android operating system of the tenth version is completely outdated. Android 10 was already presented in autumn 2019 – meanwhile it is already Android 13 Default. It is therefore unlikely that there will be any significant updates for Android 10.

For whom is the Medion Lifetab E10421 worthwhile?

The Aldi tablet is obviously a very simple and slimmed down device – for Surfing, streaming and for small games but of course it is still suitable. Thanks to parental controls on Android, it could possibly turn out to be Kinder-Tablet suit. However, we still advise you to spend ten euros more and to Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 to grab. With that you get one better equipment and above all, join us Android-Updates provided. Here’s a direct link to the Samsung tablet:

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  MONTECH released the new flagship case SKY TWO | XFastest News

You may also like

Founder Birgit van Duyvenbode and the turnaround in...

MSI B660/B760 motherboards add Lock BCLK 102.5 setting...

These are the streaming highlights in April 2023

Samsung releases S23 Ultra major update in South...

E3 2023 event is canceled

CHUWI HiPad Max buy cheap from 200€ (03/2023)

Diablo IV has the largest beta in the...

WWDC 2023: This is what Apple is presenting...

Is MacOS really safer and smoother than Windows?...

These 8 top deals are really worth it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy