PR / Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

You are looking for one cheap Android tablet? At Aldi you can now get a Medion model for only 149,00 Euro to back up. But is it worth buying the cheap tablet? We took a closer look at the device.

Android tablet for only 149 euros at Aldi

You have been able to do this at Aldi since March 30, 2023 Medion Lifetab E10421 for only 149.00 euros buy. As our price comparison at Idealo* showed, this is by far the case cheapest offerbecause with other dealers you have to 200,00 Euro pay. So you save 50.00 euros if you buy the Medion tablet from Aldi.

10,1-Zoll-HD-Display

1280 x 800 Pixel with IPS technology

with IPS technology MediaTek MT8167 quad-core processor (up to 1.3GHz)

(up to 1.3GHz) 32 Gigabyte internal memory (expandable)

internal memory (expandable) Android 10

3 Gigabyte random access memory

random access memory 6000 mAh Li-Ionen Akku

Li-Ionen Akku 2 MP front camera and 2-MP-Kamera on the back side

and on the back side Dimensions : 25,9 x 15,6 x 0,95 Zentimeter

: 25,9 x 15,6 x 0,95 Zentimeter Weight: 570 Gramm

The Aldi tablet can do that

The Medion Lifetab E10421 comes with one 10,1-Zoll-IPS-Display with an HD resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. It will be from MediaTek MT8167 quad-core processor powered and has three gigabytes of RAM and 32 gigabytes of internal memory. The latter can at least be sent via microSD card expand. You will find a 2-megapixel camera on the front and back of the Medion Lifetab E10421. The battery measures 6000 mAh. That sounds like a solid one at first entry-level tablet.

But there is a problem: that Android operating system of the tenth version is completely outdated. Android 10 was already presented in autumn 2019 – meanwhile it is already Android 13 Default. It is therefore unlikely that there will be any significant updates for Android 10.

For whom is the Medion Lifetab E10421 worthwhile?

The Aldi tablet is obviously a very simple and slimmed down device – for Surfing, streaming and for small games but of course it is still suitable. Thanks to parental controls on Android, it could possibly turn out to be Kinder-Tablet suit. However, we still advise you to spend ten euros more and to Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 to grab. With that you get one better equipment and above all, join us Android-Updates provided. Here’s a direct link to the Samsung tablet: