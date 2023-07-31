Cheap mobile phone contracts in August 23

If you need a mobile phone contract that can be canceled on a monthly basis, you should compare prices, because cheap tariffs are available from just a few euros a month. We compared popular SIM-only tariffs in the Telekom, Vodafone and o2 networks and reveal who offers the best value for money in August 2023.

Can be canceled monthly: top mobile phone contracts in August 2023

Update am 1. August 2023: This month, the Drillisch brands handyvertrag.de and sim.de are ahead when it comes to cheap SIM-only tariffs. The offers vary, but always offer extremely good value for money, because you usually pay well under one euro per gigabyte. If you prefer the Telekom or Vodafone network, we recommend our tariff calculator.

Tying yourself to a cell phone provider for two years or more isn’t for everyone – especially since the prices for cell phone tariffs now change almost weekly. Those of you who want to remain flexible and are therefore looking for one Mobile phone tariff that can be canceled monthly are, SIM-only tariffs offer a cheap alternative to long-term contracts.

Mobile phone tariffs that can be canceled monthly in the Telekom, Vodafone & o2 network

We took a closer look at all SIM-only mobile phone contracts from different providers and compared them with each other. The only requirement is that you cancel with a maximum notice period of 1 month can. Depending on how much data volume you need, one or the other offer is more attractively priced. The choice of mobile network also plays a decisive role in pricing. Telekom-Tariffs are generally the most expensive, then follows Vodafone and mobile phone contracts in the network of o2 are usually the cheapest. However, these rough guidelines can change due to short-term tariff campaigns. The following providers are currently particularly inexpensive in the respective network:

Danger! The following offers are only valid for a limited time:

sim.de LTE All 4 + 1 GB (1 month) blue mobile Allnet L Flex fraenk fraenk tariff ALDI Talk starter set with combination package S blue mobile Allnet S (prepaid) Lebara HELLO! S Flex Vodafone CallYa Allnet Flat S sim.de LTE All 20 GB (1 month) Lebara HELLO! S prepaid Telekom MagentaMobil prepaid M blue mobile Allnet Plus Deal Flex freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 7 GB (1 month) congstar prepaid Allnet M SIMon mobile SIMon mobile flex maXXim LTE 5000 (1 month) congstar prepaid as I want – Flat + 3 GB o2 my Prepaid S smartmobil.de Flat M klarmobil.de Allnet Flat 10 GB LTE (1 month) Lebara HELLO! M Flex blue mobile Allnet M (Prepaid) PremiumSIM LTE Internet 15 GB Lebara HELLO! M Prepaid freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 18 GB (1 month) Vodafone CallYa Allnet Flat M ALDI Talk starter set with combination package M congstar Prepaid Allnet L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid L sim.de LTE All 20 + 20 GB (1 month ) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart M+ o2 my Prepaid M smartmobil.de Flat L Lebara HELLO! L Prepaid congstar Prepaid Allnet XL Lebara HELLO! L Flex maXXim LTE 20000 (1 month) congstar prepaid as I want – Flat + 5 GB freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 25 GB (1 month) blue mobile Allnet L (prepaid) Vodafone CallYa Digital ALDI Talk starter set with combination Package L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid XL congstar Allnet Flat M + LTE 50 (1 month) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart L+ o2 my Prepaid L congstar Allnet Flat L + LTE 50 (1 month) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart XL + klarmobil. de Allnet Flat 40 GB 5G (1 month) Lebara HELLO! XXL prepaid price (monthly) €4.99 €6.99 €10.00 €9.74 €9.74 €9.99 €10.82 €9.99 €10.82 €10.78 €9.99 €9.99 €10.83 €11.99 €11.99 €13.00 €14.07 €14.03 €14.99 €14.99 €15.16 €14.99 €16.24 14, €99 €16.24 €16.24 €16.25 €16.20 €16.99 €18.95 €19.49 €19.45 €21.66 €20.00 €19.99 €19.99 €20.58 €19.99 €20.57 €21.67 €21.66 €21.61 €22.00 €24.36 €24.91 €27.00 €29.78 €29.99 32, €49 Connection price (one-off) €19.99 €29.99 €0.00 €9.99 €9.99 €15.00 €0.00 €19.99 €0.00 €9.95 €29.99 €29.99 €9.99 €0.00 €19.99 €9.99 €0.00 €12.95 €0.00 €15.00 €14.99 €19.99 €0.00 29, €99 €0.00 €9.99 €9.99 €14.95 €19.99 €4.99 €0.00 €17.95 €0.00 €9.99 €15.00 €19.99 €9.99 €29.99 €19.99 €0.00 €9.99 €19.95 €35.00 €4.99 €0.00 €35.00 €4.99 €0.00 0, 00 € network O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Telekom O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Vodafone O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Telekom O2/Telefónica Vodafone Telekom Vodafone O2/Telefónica Telekom O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Telekom O2/Telefónica O2/T elephonica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Vodafone Vodafone O2/Telefónica Telekom Telekom O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Telekom O2/Telefónica O2/Telefónica Telekom Vodafone O2/Telefónica Vodafone O2/Telefónica Telekom Telekom O2/T elephonica O2 /Telefónica Telekom O2/Telefónica Vodafone O2/Telefónica LTE 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 7 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 33 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 4 GB, max. 500 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 3 GB, max. 300 MBit/ s 18GB, max 50Mbps 7GB, max 21.6Mbps 5GB, max 25Mbps 10GB, max 50Mbps 5GB, max 50Mbps 6GB , max. 25 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 6 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 16 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 33 MBit /s 5 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 13 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 8 GB, max. 500 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 5 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 40 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 300 MBit/s 12 GB, max. 50 MBit/s s 18 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 15 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 22 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 10 GB, max. 25 MBit/s 25 GB, max 100 Mbps 15 GB, max 33 Mbps 20 GB, max 500 Mbps 20 GB, max 50 Mbps 7 GB, max 300 Mbps 22 GB, max 50 Mbps 20 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 18 GB, max. 30 MBit/s 32 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 25 GB, max. 50 MBit/s 40 GB, max. 150 MBit/s 25 GB, max. 25 MBit/s Automatic data yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no yes, can be deactivated no no no no no no no no no no no no no Duration 1 month 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 4 Weeks 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 1 month 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 weeks 4 Weeks 1 month 4 weeks 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks 1 month 4 weeks To the offer sim.de LTE All 4 + 1 GB (1 month) blue mobile Allnet L Flex fraenk fraenk tariff ALDI Talk starter set with combination package S blue Cellular Allnet S (Prepaid) Lebara HELLO! S Flex Vodafone CallYa Allnet Flat S sim.de LTE All 20 GB (1 month) Lebara HELLO! S prepaid Telekom MagentaMobil prepaid M blue mobile Allnet Plus Deal Flex freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 7 GB (1 month) congstar prepaid Allnet M SIMon mobile SIMon mobile flex maXXim LTE 5000 (1 month) congstar prepaid as I want – Flat + 3 GB o2 my Prepaid S smartmobil.de Flat M klarmobil.de Allnet Flat 10 GB LTE (1 month) Lebara HELLO! M Flex blue mobile Allnet M (Prepaid) PremiumSIM LTE Internet 15 GB Lebara HELLO! M Prepaid freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 18 GB (1 month) Vodafone CallYa Allnet Flat M ALDI Talk starter set with combination package M congstar Prepaid Allnet L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid L sim.de LTE All 20 + 20 GB (1 month ) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart M+ o2 my Prepaid M smartmobil.de Flat L Lebara HELLO! L Prepaid congstar Prepaid Allnet XL Lebara HELLO! L Flex maXXim LTE 20000 (1 month) congstar prepaid as I want – flat + 5 GB freenet mobile LTE Allnet Flat 25 GB (1 month) blue mobile Allnet L (prepaid) Vodafone CallYa Digital ALDI Talk starter set with combination Package L Telekom MagentaMobil Prepaid XL congstar Allnet Flat M + LTE 50 (1 month) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart L+ o2 my Prepaid L congstar Allnet Flat L + LTE 50 (1 month) Ay Yildiz aystar Prepaid + Smart XL + klarmobil. de Allnet Flat 40 GB 5G (1 month) Lebara HELLO! XXL prepaid

Status of the data: 07/31/2023, 10:00 p.m

Inexpensive mobile phone contracts: without or rather with a smartphone?

Which is cheaper: buy the smartphone and tariff separately or in a tariff bundle with a contract period of mostly 24 months? Anyone who has anything to do with mobile phones and mobile communications has certainly heard this question several times. There is no clear answer to this, as it depends on the respective offer and your own requirements. However, you can always calculate for yourself whether a tariff deal is good or not, simply explained in this one Video:

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

