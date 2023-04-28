Cheapest deal: Mobile phone contract with unlimited data volume

Georgia de Lotz/Unsplash/Business Insider

The O2 Unlimited Basic* tariff is the cheapest cell phone contract with unlimited data volume that we could find. As part of the contract with a minimum term of 24 months, you only pay 17.99 euros per month for unlimited data volume at three Mbit/s. However, this surfing speed is only enough for SD and music streaming. Alternatives with faster surfing speeds are the O2 Unlimited Smart* and O2 Unlimited Max* contracts, which are available from EUR 27.99 and EUR 37.99 a month respectively.



Without sufficient data volume the best cell phone in the world is useless. Services such as video calls, music streaming, social media, email and Co. need mobile dataso that you can use them properly. Once the data volume is used up, you are dependent on the WLAN. This can lead to frustration, especially when you are out and about, if either no public network is available or the connection is too slow and overloaded.

Come here Mobile phone contracts with unlimited data volume in the game. They ensure that you can always access the Internet (if you have reception). The disadvantage: These tariffs can very, veryVery expensive be. This is how you pay for it with some providers up to 100.00 euros per month – without a mobile phone and with a fixed term, which are usually the most favorable conditions.

Inexpensive mobile phone contract with unlimited data volume

O2 Unlimited Basic (can be canceled monthly) – EUR 22.99 per month*

Luckily, if you search long enough, you will find it significantly cheaper offers. We have already looked around for you and came across the following tariff: O2 Mobile Unlimited Basic for only 17.99 euros per month with Freenet*. It refers to the cheapest mobile phone contract with unlimited data volumewhich we discovered during our research.

The tariff offers these services

For just under EUR 18.00 per month, the O2 Mobile Unlimited Basic* tariff offers almost everything a frequent user could wish for (more on this in the next section). The following services are included in the contract:

Unlimited data volume at three Mbit/s

at three Mbit/s LTE

telephone flat rate (Telekom, Vodafone, E-Plus, Telefonica and landline)

(Telekom, Vodafone, E-Plus, Telefonica and landline) SMS-Flatrate in all German networks

in all German networks EU roaming (throttling from 31 gigabytes)

24 months minimum term

17.99 euros per month during the minimum term

32.99 euros per month from the 25th month

29.99 euros connection price

Is this contract worth it?

At first glance, this mobile phone contract with unlimited data volume looks promising. However, there is a but. That’s how it is Surfing speed of three Mbit/s quite slow. That’s enough even for video streaming, but only in SD quality. In contrast, HD streaming requires at least 5 Mbps, while 4K requires at least 15 Mbps. In addition, the specified surfing speeds are always maximum values. Whether you can actually access the full three Mbit/s at your location depends on factors such as reception.

This can well lead to problems with video streaming or video calls. However, music streaming, podcasts and the like should run smoothly. The same applies to standard applications such as social media, the Internet or e-mail. If that is enough for you, the tariff is definitely worth it! If not, you can also for only 10.00 euros more upgrade to a faster mobile phone contract with unlimited data volume. So Freenet also offers these tariffs with faster surfing speed, but otherwise identical conditions:

O2 Unlimited Smart : maximum surfing speed 15 Mbit/s

: maximum surfing speed 15 Mbit/s O2 Unlimited Max: maximum surfing speed 225 Mbit/s

TO THE ALTERNATIVES O2 Mobile Unlimited Smart – EUR 27.99 per month*

O2 Mobile Unlimited Smart (can be canceled monthly) – EUR 32.99 per month*

O2 Mobile Unlimited Max – EUR 37.99 per month*

O2 Mobile Unlimited Max (can be canceled monthly) – EUR 42.99 per month*

This is how you find cheap mobile phone contracts with unlimited data volume

Would you rather look for a mobile phone contract yourself? No problem – as long as you follow these tips:

Use comparison calculator : Comparison calculators like this tariff comparison help you to compare different offers from different providers. You can often filter the calculators according to your requirements and only display relevant results. The sorting function also lists the results according to their price.

: Comparison calculators like this tariff comparison help you to compare different offers from different providers. You can often filter the calculators according to your requirements and only display relevant results. The sorting function also lists the results according to their price. Note one-off costs : With many mobile phone tariffs, there are one-off costs such as the connection fee or shipping. Keep these costs in mind when comparing offers.

: With many mobile phone tariffs, there are one-off costs such as the connection fee or shipping. Keep these costs in mind when comparing offers. Don’t forget the minimum term : There are mobile phone tariffs with and without a minimum term. As a rule, contracts with a minimum term are cheaper – but only during this period (usually 24 months). On the other hand, tariffs without a term are more flexible. If you decide on a tariff with a term, you should definitely cancel after the 24 months have expired, as the tariffs often become significantly more expensive afterwards.

: There are mobile phone tariffs with and without a minimum term. As a rule, contracts with a minimum term are cheaper – but only during this period (usually 24 months). On the other hand, tariffs without a term are more flexible. If you decide on a tariff with a term, you should definitely cancel after the 24 months have expired, as the tariffs often become significantly more expensive afterwards. Choose contract with mobile phone : According to a study by Stiftung Warentest, mobile phone contracts with smartphones are cheaper. So if you not only need more data volume, but also a new cell phone, it makes sense to buy the device together with the tariff.

: According to a study by Stiftung Warentest, mobile phone contracts with smartphones are cheaper. So if you not only need more data volume, but also a new cell phone, it makes sense to buy the device together with the tariff. consider third-party providers: Inexpensive tariff providers such as Freenet or Star Mobile often offer the same tariffs as the large providers O2, Vodafone or Telekom. Due to incentives or sales, however, the monthly rate is usually significantly lower. So third-party providers can be worthwhile!

It is best to scroll through our comparison calculator for cell phone tariffs. Click on your search criteria in the drop-down boxes provided to display the best mobile phone contracts:



