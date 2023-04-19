Check electric car batteries for capacity with the Aviloo battery test

I’ve been testing electric cars for over half a decade now, and our family has only been driving electric for some time. With new vehicles, the topic is less topical, but used electric cars in particular always result in discussions about the battery status. It is precisely in this area that Aviloo wants to establish itself with a simple test to measure the battery – the so-called “state of health“.

Aviloo battery test kit with OBD measuring device and numerous adapters.

Why measure battery?

I had two reasons for myself: With the VW ID. 4 I was curious to see how the battery would be after two years, because it had had a few quick charges and people always say that the battery is suffering here. On the other hand, we bought a used VW e-Golf, which was redeemed at the end of 2019 and of course I didn’t know about the battery. I did the test long after the purchase, but it was still exciting for me.

Here is the OBD dongle from Aviloo in the ID. 4

How does the test work?

Aviloo offers a simple short test, which I won’t go into detail here, and the longer test. In the longer variant, the goal is to run at least 90% of the battery empty. This doesn’t have to happen in one go, but at least without reloading.

To do this, the Aviloo OBD dongle is plugged into the vehicle, either directly or with one of the numerous adapters supplied. After that, the test can begin and you have all the instructions in front of you via a link that you receive by email and SMS. During the test, you will receive information about the state of charge and a notification when the lower limit has been reached. The test kit will be sent back after the test and you will receive a battery certificate or the test result.

You can keep an eye on the test status via SMS and a direct link on the Aviloo website

Test results

As mentioned, I carried out two tests on our cars. On the one hand, I was on the now two-year-old VW ID.4, which had around 35,000km on the clock at the time of the test. Since I use the ID. 4 am also often on long-distance trips, there were already a few loads of fast chargers added, so I was accordingly curious about the State of Health and the 96% as a result make me very satisfied.

Aviloo Batterietest – Result VW ID. 4

Of course, I also carried out the test for the used VW e-Golf, with the same final result. Again, 96% SoH came out. The mileage here is lower at 29,000 km, but it was put into circulation at the end of 2019. For me, age is more important here.

Aviloo Batterietest – Result VW e-Golf

What exactly was measured there? SoH?

The test result, the state of health of the battery, is given as a percentage. The State of Health (SoH) is calculated as follows: “The actual usable net energy” is divided by the “usable net energy when new”.

Example: In my test of the e-Golf, 30.29 kWh was available as energy that could be drawn when driving between 100 and 0 percent on the charge level display. That is 96% of the energy that, according to the manufacturer, can be extracted when new. Aviloo specifies a tolerance of +/-3% for the SoH.

Evaluation of the Aviloo test

evaluation and conclusion

How can I now evaluate the result of 96% SoH each? That’s a good question and is based heavily on whether you can get the full usable energy from the manufacturer’s specification via the dongle after delivery. Because that’s exactly what this test is about. When I get the chance, I will try to test an electric car that is as new as possible and see how close it comes to the net capacity. Then there is the tolerance of 3% published by Aviloo itself. Accordingly, I am very satisfied with the result of 96% SoH each.

I would say the two vehicles here show almost no battery degradation and are in very good condition from this angle. It will be exciting to repeat the test in 1-2 years or at the next 30,000 km. With the current mileage of my two vehicles, apparently no problem.

But the latest press release from Aviloo is quite exciting. There it could be proven that in electric cars with a mileage of between 80,000 and 100,000 km, the health of the battery decreases more when there is a high proportion of fast charging: The SoH decreases by around 7.5 percentage points more than in vehicles without fast charging the case is.

Disclaimer: I ran this test out of self-interest and get a small referral reward if you run an Aviloo test through my link…