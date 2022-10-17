Home Technology Check out a comparison of the original and remastered Dead Space gameplay – Dead Space Remake
Check out a comparison of the original and remastered Dead Space gameplay – Dead Space Remake

Check out a comparison of the original and remastered Dead Space gameplay – Dead Space Remake

The next few months will have some pretty exciting survival horror games, with December bringing Calisto Protocol, March offering a remake of Resident Evil 4, and January offering Death A remake of Space. Speaking of the latter, EA Motive has now shared a ton of new gameplay for the game, which has also been presented directly alongside the 2008 original gameplay, to reveal how visuals and more have been improved.

This eight-minute video delves into the horrors that Ishimura USG and Isaac Clark have to face in the updated version. As you can see below, the gameplay is very similar to the original, but the enhanced graphics make the horror even more terrifying.

To find out more about our thoughts on Dead Space Remastered, you can find our latest game preview here, after we got a chance to play the first three chapters of the game. Dead Space Remastered will launch on January 27, 2022 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.

See also  Musk's android greets the world. But getting to sell it will be a feat

