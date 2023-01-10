Dead Island 2 is a game that has been in development for years. However, hopefully this year we’ll finally see its release. A ton of information is emerging about Dead Island 2, including a closer look at some of the playable characters.

As far as Dead Island 2’s playable characters go, there will be six options to choose from, one of which is Ryan, a former stripper who finds himself in a zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles. In a new trailer, we get a closer look at Ryan, who looks like the game’s tank/fighter.

Not much gameplay is shown in the 30-second trailer, but we do see some Ryan in action, and it seems like he enjoys getting into melee. Whether holding a weapon in his hand or just using his feet, he can make zombies fly.

Ryan was revealed in the exclusive Dead Island 2 trailer ahead of this trailer, and Dany was also shown, another killer with a penchant for dynamite.