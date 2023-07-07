Check out the best technology deals from the current brochures

By Adrian Mühlroth | Jul 07, 2023 at 6:32 p.m

Retailers lure their customers with new offers every week. With the concentrated flood of bargains on the Internet and in shops, it is almost impossible for consumers to keep track. TECHBOOK examines the current advertising leaflets and selects the best deals.

Every week, many consumers leaf through the brochures of retailers such as MediaMarkt and Saturn, as well as discounters such as Aldi and Lidl, hoping to find particularly good deals. But whether it is really a real deal is not guaranteed. That’s why TECHBOOK checks the brochures from the largest and most popular dealers and explains which technology offers are particularly worthwhile.

That makes a good bargain for TECHBOOK

Large percentages do not always indicate a good offer. The starting price is often based on the manufacturer’s recommended retail price (RRP), which is usually very high, so that the discount looks particularly large. In reality, however, other dealers often offer the device at the same or even cheaper prices. TECHBOOK therefore only includes bargains in the comparison that really offer the lowest price from all retailers.

Another criterion is the quality of the product. Real bargains have to be worth something. That’s why TECHBOOK only presents articles that have convinced a large number of other users in terms of features and usability, or articles that the editors have already tested themselves and found to be good.

This technology is currently particularly cheap (as of July 7th)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17 (82H900VPGE) for 629.95 euros 539.95 euros

Those looking for a cheap desktop replacement should take a closer look at this 17-inch Full HD laptop from Lenovo. The device does not have the latest processor, the Intel i5-1155G7, but with four cores and 12 gigabytes of RAM, the performance is more than sufficient for office use. Lenovo specifies the battery life as up to nine hours – sufficient for a desktop replacement. HDMI, two USB-A (1x USB 2.0, 1x USB 3.2 Gen1x1), USB-C 3.2 Gen1x1, an SD card slot, a charging connection and a headphone/microphone combo connection are available as ports. Microsoft Windows 11 is preinstalled ex works.

According to the brochure, retailer Euronics is giving an additional ten percent discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17 until July 9th. This results in an offer price of 539.95 euros – the absolute best price. Elsewhere, the laptop is only available from 629.95 euros and up.

Also interesting: The unknown bargain category on Amazon

Philips PUS8808/12 4K 55 inch TV for 1099 euros 899 euros

This 55-inch TV from Philips comes with 4K UHD resolution with LED technology. The TV supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The operating system is Google TV, which allows the use of apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+. As usual for a smart TV, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are also on board. In addition to Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa is also available as a voice assistant. The device is equipped with three-sided Ambilight and thus ensures an even more immersive picture experience. The integrated sound system delivers an amazing 40 watts of power and is certified for Dolby Atmos. The TV is also suitable for gaming thanks to AMD FreeSync and a 120 Hertz refresh rate. Connections include HDMI 2.1, USB-A and Ethernet. A triple tuner is integrated directly into the device.

MediaMarkt is offering the smart TV exclusively for myMediaMarkt members for only 899 euros. Registration is free and involves no obligations – such as subscribing to a newsletter. The regular price from other retailers is significantly higher at 1099 euros.

AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX for 69.99 euros 64.99 euros

If you have problems with WiFi reception in your own home, we recommend purchasing a WiFi repeater. This increases the range of the signal and in most cases also equips the last corner of the apartment with WLAN. Router giant AVM also offers repeaters to match the well-known Fritzbox. Although these are usually more expensive than the products of the competition, they are characterized by very good performance. As the name suggests, the FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX supports Wi-Fi 6 with a transfer rate of up to 3000 Mbit/s. In addition to faster data rates, Wi-Fi 6 primarily ensures a stable connection without interruptions.

The specialist technology store Medimax is currently offering the repeater in its brochure for EUR 64.99. Other dealers charge at least 69.99 euros.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS for 49.99 euros 44.99 euros

If you are looking for earbuds with active noise canceling (ANC) and powerful bass, you should take a closer look at the Tune 130NC TWS from JBL. The wireless in-ear headphones are connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth. They deliver typical JBL sound thanks to two 10mm drivers with a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. According to the manufacturer, the Tune 130NC is IPX4 sweat and water resistant. Like AirPods Pro, they have a transparency mode called Ambient Aware that lets ambient noise through. With the ANC switched on, the earbuds have a battery life of up to 8 hours. There are another 24 hours in the case. The scope of delivery includes USB-C charging cables and silicone attachments in three sizes.

The JBL headphones are on sale in the Medimax technology brochure for EUR 44.99. Other dealers charge at least 49.99 euros.

reolink ARGUS 3 PLUS for 113.95 euros 105.94 euros

Anyone who travels a lot and would like to control what is happening in their own home might be interested in the reolink WiFi camera. The camera is operated completely wirelessly – thanks to the integrated 6500 mAh battery and Wi-Fi. With 2K resolution, it takes detailed pictures, and the headlight also ensures visibility in the dark. If the camera detects movement in the monitored area, it sends a real-time push notification to the smartphone. You can communicate with the “guests” via microphone and loudspeaker and even have a siren howl in an emergency. The camera view can be followed live via the Reolink app or the Reolink client on the PC. Recordings can also be stored on an SD card. The reolink ARGUS 3 Plus can be controlled via Google Assistant – also with voice commands. Thanks to the IP65 certification, it is suitable for outdoor use. Matching brackets are included in the scope of delivery.

The security camera can be found as an online shop offer in the Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord brochures. There it costs 99.99 euros plus 5.95 euros shipping. According to Idealo.de*, other dealers offer the camera for 113.95 euros and upwards.

Sony WF-1000XM4 for 175.99 euros 169 euros

The Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones have excellent active noise canceling (ANC) thanks to the integrated V1-HD processor, a powerful new driver unit and sealing memory foam ear tips with a more stable hold. Two years after its release, the model continues to be among the best ANC headphones on the market. The earbuds support speak-to-chat, meaning they automatically pause the music as soon as the wearer starts speaking. The uncomplicated hands-free function enables undisturbed conversations, with the Sony WF-1000XM4 ensuring clearer voice transmission. You can still clearly understand the person you are talking to, even in noisy environments. The Sony WF-1000XM4 show stamina with the integrated lithium-ion battery, which allows up to 24 hours of music enjoyment (with ANC) with a single charge.

Technology dealer Expert offers the Sony earbuds in its brochure for 169 euros. This is currently the best price, even if Amazon is close with 175.99 euros. With other providers, the headphones currently cost at least 189 euros.

Here’s what you need to know about bargains

Tech bargains come and go very quickly, with many items only available in very limited numbers. Even if the offers are advertised in brochures for a week, for example, it may be that they are already sold out before then. When shopping, also pay attention to possible shipping costs, which are added to the purchase price. Not all retailers always offer free shipping.

The offers are often also available from other retailers, because Amazon in particular is constantly scanning the market and adjusting the prices of its products to those of the competition. This also works the other way around. If you find a cheap price online, confront your local retailer and ask for the same discount. This strategy is particularly promising for large electronics stores. In this way, you may also save on shipping costs. It is also worthwhile to use a comparison portal such as Idealo.de* or Geizhals.de before buying and see whether the product is not cheaper elsewhere.

* Idealo, like TECHBOOK, belongs to Axel Springer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

